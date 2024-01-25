NASCAR Introduces New Sponsor Friendly Measures

The NASCAR race teams, as well as their drivers, have given their undivided attention to their sponsors for decades, simply because of the importance that they hold in the sport. However, recently, NASCAR has notched up its innovative ideas as well as its prospects of maximizing sponsorships to a whole new level through a technical addition.

NASCAR announced that the Cup Series teams will be allowed to have electronic LED screens on their pit boxes. For now, the display boards are restricted to the ends of the pit cart and have a maximum height of 42 inches. As posted by veteran FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, the rules prohibit the teams from using reflective materials (tape, paint, etc.) or additions like laser pointers on the messaging board enclosure.

Moreover, the display on the messaging board must be in the form of a static display during green flag laps as any kind of flashing, strobing, chasing, or changing could distract the drivers while they drive during green flag conditions. The display must also have an adjustable dimmer function. However, NASCAR holds the right to turn the LED board off at any point in time. In addition to that, the display must be approved in advance by the NASCAR Competition Operations.

As this is not affordable for the lower-tier series, only the Cup Series is about to bring this change. With this, the teams will have more space to accommodate more sponsors and therefore, generate more income. Consequently, probable sponsors will have the chance to undertake new endeavors throughout 2024.

Is NASCAR facing a dearth of sponsorships?

One might ask, why is NASCAR pushing so hard to bring more sponsors into the sport? Is the sport lacking sponsors? On that note, it is indeed true that in the past, an array of bigshot companies have left the arena of NASCAR. Home Depot, Lowes, Office Depot, M&M’s; the list goes on and on.

But why so? In simple words, the companies have just one motive behind funding their entries; the return on their investment. Certainly, a company would not invest its money in a driver if it keeps getting the same ROI every year. Sponsorships work on the idea of economic growth; if the ROI doesn’t go up, the companies just revoke their money and put it elsewhere.

Moreover, the element of trust is a big factor here. When Kevin Harvick left SHR, Anheuser-Busch too left the Ford team and took their money over to Ross Chastain’s ride. It seems like an air of favoritism prevails while deciding which company will stay on and with which driver.

Nevertheless, newer sponsors like Ally, McDonald’s, and NAPA are still very much on the scene. So, to say that NASCAR has a dearth of sponsorships would perhaps be incorrect. One could say that NASCAR is experiencing a turn of business relationships.