NASCAR History: When Darrell Waltrip’s Outing At Australian Supercars’ Mount Panorama Had Him Screaming Like A Child

May 23, 2019 – Concord, NC, USA – Former NASCAR, Motorsport, USA driver and Fox Sports analyst Darrell Waltrip laughs as he reminisces after being presented a commemorative Bruton Smith trophy for being the winningest Coca-Cola 600 driver on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Waltrip won the race five times during his career: 1978, 1979, 1985, 1988 and 1989.

77-year-old Darrell Waltrip is a three-time Cup Series champion and one of the greatest icons that NASCAR has ever produced. He secured 84 wins over a 29-year run in the premier tier and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. A year before he made it into the hall, he got to experience and remember the love that he had for speed thanks to a journey to Australia.

During the 2011 Bathurst 1000, Waltrip traveled to the Land Down Under as part of the Speed broadcasting team. It was then that he went for a wild lap in one of the V8 Supercars with driver Jason Bright. It suffices to say that he got the ride of a lifetime around the Mount Panorama circuit. The funny footage from the Holden Commodore showcases the icon yelling in utter disbelief.

V8 Supercars are massively different from the cars that Waltrip used to drive in his day. They carry more power and are more agile. It is understandable why he held his heart as the 650 HP monster roared around the track. Moreover, the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit is considered to be one of the most beautiful and yet deadliest race tracks on the global stage. It must have added to the thrill.

Following Waltrip’s little experience, Garth Tander and Nick Percat of the Holden Racing Team went on to win the racing event. The broadcasting team consisted of Waltrip, Leigh Diffey, Mike Joy, and Calvin Fish. It was the first time a V8 Supercar race was televised live throughout North America. One can’t but awe at how much the lines between racing disciplines have blurred in a decade since.

Next Gen vs V8 Supercar: Which is better?

Only someone who has driven both the Next Gen car and the V8 Supercar can answer this question. That list isn’t long. Shane van Gisbergen hasn’t spoken vividly on mainstream media about the differences that he has noticed between the rides. However, 30-year-old Cam Waters did.

Waters debuted in the Cup Series earlier this year driving for RFK Racing. He noted, “Fairly heavy, the gearboxes are similar, the brakes are similar, a bit more power. A lot of fun to drive, you’ve gotta be up on the wheel, you know, wheelin’ it to get a lap time out of it.” The cars are more identical now than ever.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. identified this as well. He said last year, “The V8 Supercar was the closest thing to NASCAR stock cars around the globe, and that got even closer when the Next Gen car was built.” Judging from these words, it would be quite interesting to watch Waltrip take a ride in the Next Gen car and share his thoughts.