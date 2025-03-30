“I’d Sabotage Them”: Ryan Preece Reveals Plan to Derail NASCAR Drivers With His Choice of Menu

After a brief period of settling in, Ryan Preece finally appears to be getting comfortable in the #60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang. He finished third in Las Vegas and ninth in the Homestead-Miami Speedway these last two weeks. Ahead of the Martinsville race, he was on the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast when he revealed a funny and sinister plan.

It is a custom in the Masters Tournament for the previous year’s winner to pick the menu for the contestants. The host asked Preece what menu he’d pick for his fellow competitors ahead of the Daytona 500 if NASCAR adopted a similar tradition. He answered, “I just feel like I’d give everybody some Chinese food because it’s quick to go in and quick to go out.”

“I’d sabotage them, man. I’m guilty of it. I love wings, and I love pizza. Being from Connecticut, I think we got some of the best wings and some of the best pizza in the country.” NASCAR officials would do well to keep such plans in mind before allowing drivers near the kitchen.

What drivers eat before and during a race makes a big difference in their performance. It is not a secret that stock car racing is extremely draining from a physical standpoint. Consuming foods that cause discomfort before an event is bound to have negative impacts and potentially produce dangerous situations on the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s advice for drivers on dietary habits

The popular NASCAR icon, Dale Jr., spoke on this topic on his podcast recently. He mentioned that he avoids foods that cause discomfort to his stomach before a race and that he generally avoids eating during a race. A gentle pre-race meal is all a driver needs, according to him.

He said, “I always try to not eat anything that might make me sick. So, no chicken, no Mexican Like grilled chicken undercooked is a recipe for freaking disaster… Nobody’s going to be eating Mexican before a race.” Chili and ghost pepper sauce are off his menu as well. So, what does he eat instead? A simple ham sandwich.

He said that it would keep his belly somewhat full and not mess with him during the race. He continued to stress that stock car drivers do not need food in the car mid-race. It is not surprising that many other drivers follow a similar dietary routine. All will be good until Preece gets a say in what the menu is.