NASCAR Iowa 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying at Iowa This Weekend

American stock car racing prepares to go live from a brand new track this coming weekend. NASCAR prepares to race at Iowa Speedway come Sunday after a hectic and exhilarating Cup Series outing at Sonoma Raceway. The governing body prepares to let its drivers loose on what is a new venue for this season’s schedule this weekend.

Joining the premier series of the sport will be the Xfinity Series which will be seen racing on Saturday as the weekend progresses. NASCAR’s third-tier nationwide series, the Craftsman Truck Series drivers will not be going live from the 7/8-mile-long track this weekend. The Truck Series drivers prepare to go racing at Nashville Superspeedway later this month.

Practice sessions for both the Cup and Xfinity Series kick off on Friday, June 14 at 5:35 pm and 4:35 pm ET respectively. Both nationwide series drivers are expected to qualify on the next day with the first session dedicated to the Xfinity Series kicking off on Saturday, June 15 at 12:05 pm ET followed by the Cup Series at 1:05 pm ET.

After qualifying has been wrapped up, Xfinity Series drivers will be seen racing on the track on Saturday afternoon with the 2024 Hy-Vee Perks 250 scheduled for 3:30 pm ET. Meanwhile, Cup Series drivers will take to the track and compete against their peers on Sunday as the main event kicks off at 7:00 pm ET.

Iowa

ET Fri

3-ARCA p&q

4:35-USA-Xfin prac

5:35-USA-Cup prac

8-FS1-ARCA 150 Sat

12:05-USA-Xfin q

1:05-USA-Cup q

2-USA-Xfin prerace

2:30-USA-Xfin race 75-75-100 Sun

6:30-USA Cup prace

7-USA-Cup race 70-140-140 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 10, 2024

Fans can catch coverage of the weekend on the USA Network this weekend as FOX Sports wrapped up their coverage of the 2024 season last weekend, handing over the reins to NBC Sports from here on out.

Brad Keselowski touches on Iowa Speedway’s significance in modern-day NASCAR as stock car racing returns to the venue

Speaking on the importance of how Iowa Speedway introduces NASCAR to a fan base that has not been explored by the series, RFK Racing driver and owner Brad Keselowski said, “Iowa is exposing us to just a different part of the country that’s hungry for our sport and it’s going to embrace us at all levels.”

The #6 Ford Mustang driver added, “I think we get caught up in this flashy New York City or pick your hot city of the day, and we forget sometimes to serve markets that already love us.”

It remains to be seen how well NASCAR’s premier series goes at the venue. The Cup Series makes its debut at the Iowa Speedway this weekend. The venue has only experienced the sport’s second or third-tier nationwide series up until now.