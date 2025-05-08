NASCAR Kansas Prize Money: How Much Will the Drivers Make During the AdventHealth 400 This Sunday?

After the Texas weekend thriller, the Xfinity Series takes a two-week breather, while the Cup and Truck Series head to Kansas Speedway. Fans will be eager for another nail-biter like last May’s Cup race, which sparked intense debate over the thin margin between Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher in what became the closest finish in Cup Series history.

While spectators hope for another thriller, drivers may have their eyes on a more lucrative payday, especially considering the level of composure and precision such races demand.

Thanks to NASCAR‘s new TV deal, Kansas will feature an increased purse this season. But even without that boost, the action-packed race the venue produced last year warranted a bump.

According to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the total purse for this weekend, covering finishing positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund contributions, and charter distributions, will total $11,055,250 for the Cup Series.

Purses for Kansas weekend including all payouts for all positions and contingency awards and contribution to year-end points fund and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Truck: $782,900 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 7, 2025

In comparison, last year’s AdventHealth 400 paid out $7,894,315, with the fall race climbing to $9,222,964. As for the Truck Series, the prize purse has also seen a modest bump. This weekend’s payout stands at $782,900, up from the $770,294 allotted for last year’s May race and $670,619 for last September’s Truck race at the same track.

Drivers to look out for at Kansas

The limelight will undoubtedly fall on Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher, whose duel last season produced the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, a true photo finish. Their dogfight saw them trading places with precision, darting across lanes to seize every opening and maximize momentum on every lap.

The intensity wasn’t just confined to the front either, as hard-fought battles unfolded across the grid, including a standout Stage 1 showdown between Larson and Ross Chastain.

In the fall race, Chastain stole the show, snatching the lead from Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps and fending off William Byron by just 0.388 seconds to deny the playoff contender an automatic Round of 8 berth. While those names are sure to draw attention again, Chase Elliott enters Kansas with statistics in his favor. He leads all active drivers with an average finish of 10.1 at the track across 18 starts, including one win and seven top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin follows closely behind with a consistent track record of his own, holding an average Kansas finish of 12.2 overall and a stunning 3.7 since the Next Gen car’s debut. Brad Keselowski could also turn heads, aiming to bounce back with his strong Kansas resume — two wins and seven top-five finishes across 30 starts serving as proof.