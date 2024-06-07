Tony Stewart Shuts Down Rumors Surrounding Eldora Speedway Sale

Recent rumors in the NASCAR fraternity revolving around Tony Stewart having sold Eldora Speedway have been squashed by the Cup Series team owner. Stewart purchased the famed dirt track from its original owner and builder in 2004 during his early years in NASCAR. The half-mile-long facility has been in the 3-time Cup Series champion’s ownership ever since with Stewart taking a hands-on approach to the iconic track ever since his retirement from full-time stock car racing in 2016.

Coming off as a by-product of the recent news of Cup Series team Stewart-Haas Racing shutting shop in the highest echelon of the sport, Tony Stewart made clear that his ownership of Eldora Speedway is under no consideration of being sold.

He elaborated in an interview with Floracing and said, “I don’t know who was really bored and thought they would play a nice practical joke at home, but this track is not sold and it is not for sale.”

Stewart touched on knowing the original builders and former owners of the dirt oval and added, “This is a tradition with Earl and Bernice that they started back in 1954 that we’re proud to be owners of this race track. It’s something that we’re passionate about. Trust me, when my phone started blowing up yesterday, it did not make me happy.”

Eldora Speedway is the venue that sees one of the most prestigious dirt racing events in the country take place at the half-mile-long venue. Events such as Dirt Late Model Dream, World 100, and The Joker’s Wild are all held at the grassroots facility.

Tony Stewart mourns the demise of one of Eldora Speedway’s long-time employees

Stewart was also seen recently mourning the demise of one of Eldora Speedway’s long-time employees who saw the facility evolve throughout the years.

The half-mile-long dirt track's general manager Jerry Gappens' death prompted Stewart to touch on his influence on the facility.

The Eldora Speedway prepares to host the upcoming 30th Dirt Late Model Dream this week.