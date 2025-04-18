“I Don’t Care Where You Are”: Chase Elliott Shoots Down Big Misconception of NASCAR Fans About Drivers’ Success on the Track

Last week, after Kyle Larson swept both the Xfinity and Cup Series races at Bristol and declared his intent to “embarrass” the Xfinity drivers to expose the level of talent required in the Cup Series, fans quickly pushed back.

Many argued that such confidence stemmed from the superior equipment at Hendrick Motorsports, and challenged him to perform the same way in some other team’s car.

However, during a recent Trackside Live session at Bristol, Chase Elliott addressed the criticism head-on and dispelled the notion that success is solely tied to machinery.

When asked about the widespread belief that simply placing a talented driver in an HMS car guarantees immediate success, Elliott didn’t mince words: “It’s definitely not easy. I don’t care where you are, what team you drive for, or whatever.”

He acknowledged his appreciation for being part of Hendrick Motorsports, crediting the organization for its outstanding personnel and leadership that provide every resource a driver could ask for.

But he emphasized that once the green flag drops, the onus falls squarely on the driver’s shoulders. The tools may be top-tier, but it’s up to the individual behind the wheel to make them count.

He added, “It’s totally a team effort. I’ve got to be where I need to be. We’ve got to be talking about the right things throughout the week. We’ve got to execute on the weekends…”

“Now everybody’s so close and you’re fighting for just these tiny margins that you’ve got to be on when the weekend starts or you really put yourself in a bad spot because pit roads become super important.”

Elliott reiterated that winning isn’t the result of a single factor but a symphony of moving parts working in perfect harmony. From the precision of the pit crew to the pace of the car, from the spotters’ timely calls to the crew chief’s strategic direction, each element must fire on all cylinders.

It all stacks up like dominoes, and if one piece is even slightly off, the whole structure can topple. The #9 HMS driver asserted that there’s no room for error, no shortcuts to victory — only cohesive, clean execution across the board.