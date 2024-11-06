NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson’s Initiative Raises Over $100,000 for Public Schools, Teases Major Announcement

NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) rides around the track during driver introductions ahead of the Brickyard 400, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. © Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier in September Jimmie Johnson collaborated with Chopt Creative Salad Co. in a bid to support K-12 public and charter schools. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion has once again excelled in fundraising efforts. This time, his Jimmie Johnson Foundation hosted an event that raised over $100,000 for educational institutions.

He recently shared several photos from the event, featuring various NASCAR personalities, including Bubba Wallace, who was pictured with a drink in hand. Johnson took to social media to share the success of the evening, captioning his post: “What a night! Great friends, incredible food, and spirits – all for an amazing cause.”

Continuing, Johnson wrote, “JJF’s Beef & Bourbon event raised over $100,000 to support K-12 public schools. Stay tuned for the announcement of the 2024 Champions Grant recipients later this year!”

What a night! Great friends, incredible food, and spirits – all for an amazing cause. JJF’s Beef & Bourbon event raised over $100,000 to support K-12 public schools. Stay tuned for the announcement of the 2024 Champions Grant recipients later this year! pic.twitter.com/xvkzjCAaev — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 5, 2024

The Champions Grants he referred to in his post are bestowed annually on K-12 public and charter schools across various domains, including Science & Technology, Language & Literacy, Health & Wellness, and the Arts. In the past, these grants were distributed by the Jimmie Johnson Foundation to educational institutions in Chandra, California, and Oklahoma.

In February 2024, the Board of Directors decided to tighten the focus of their philanthropy, opting to allocate the Champions Grants to projects in North Carolina’s K-12 public schools that promise impact and meaningful change. Since 2009, the foundation has contributed over $6.8 million towards 167 different projects.

The grants are channeled into essential resources, including technology enhancements, outdoor classrooms, playground construction, and reading programs.

The Jimmie Johnson Foundation, established by Johnson and his wife, Chandra, in 2006, supports a variety of charitable endeavors such as Habitat for Humanity, the Hendrick Marrow Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Victory Junction.

Johnson commits to backing the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis

On October 2, 2024, Johnson was honored at the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis’s 39th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, where he was celebrated alongside other sports legends. The event attracted around 800 philanthropists who came together to honor a distinguished group of Hall of Famers, including Johnson from NASCAR.

At the ceremony, the owner of Legacy Motor Club renewed his pledge to help boost fundraising initiatives aimed at researching traumatic spinal cord and brain injuries. He expressed his deep commitment, stating, “The Miami Project itself is something that’s very important to me. In sports, there are so many spinal injuries, and to have such a focus group trying to help athletes…”

Adding, Johnson said, “Really, honestly anyone with this type of injury, find care, find ways to advance, to get back to life and live as they should, it’s been really amazing to be a part of it and to be there tonight.”

Johnson also noted that like other sports, motorsports frequently sees its share of severe injuries, including those to the spine and brain, as well as broken backs. He commended the organization for its substantial efforts to help those impacted.