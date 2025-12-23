NASCAR May Choose A Modified Playoff System and Not Go Back to the Old Full-Season Format

NASCAR promised that it would work on changing the system by which a champion is decided following the controversial finish to the 2024 season. Over a year of waiting and multiple rounds of discussion with the dedicated playoff committee later, the final outcome is just around the corner.

However, those calling for a return to the old full-season format might want to note that NASCAR may not be prepared to go that far.

Veteran journalist Bob Pockrass underlined this during a conversation on the Awful Announcing podcast and explained that NASCAR sees value in the playoff format and in the elimination-style of deciding a champion. So, what is the solution that might be coming?

He said, “I think we’ll get that in next month [an update on the new playoff format]. I’m not sure where NASCAR sits on it. I don’t believe it will go back to a 36-race full-season points. I think they see value in the playoffs. I think they see value in elimination.”

So, the new system could be a return to the chase format. Or it could be a structure through which a round of three races decides who the champion is.

Pockrass believes that the element of winning a race to secure a postseason spot could still be on the line, but beyond that, he isn’t very much aware of the details of the upcoming update. However, he does have thoughts on what he thinks it should look like.

No more luck-based champions

Pockrass’ opinion that a full-season points format might not be happening would be a blow to the hopes of the likes of Mark Martin. The veteran driver has been one of the strongest voices calling for a return to the way things were done in the good old days. But, as Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice recently pointed out, that approach might be too boring for young fans in the modern era.

What could work better is Pockrass’ suggestion. He said, “I would go with five final races or maybe three or two or four or something. I would like to have four or five races in a final round to determine the champion.

“That way, you get all types of tracks in that round, and it gives time for people to still have comers and goers.”

What he wants to do is nullify the contention that luck is a deciding factor in who the champion is. A multi-race final round is the one solution that can achieve this while keeping the playoff format intact.