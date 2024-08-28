NASCAR Mexico Race: History Of The Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit That Will Host Cup And Xfinity Series

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City boasts a 2.674-mile road course with 17 turns in it. The historic circuit has hosted various series since its construction in 1959 and stands proud as a time-tested racing avenue. NASCAR officials announced on Tuesday that the track will be added to the 2025 schedules of the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.

It will be the first in modern history that NASCAR travels to an international track for a points-paying Cup Series race but the legacy of the Hermanos Rodríguez circuit makes the journey a worthy one. Shortly after it was opened, the track was named after the renowned racing brothers Pedro Rodríguez and Ricardo Rodriguez, both of whom passed away in car crashes nine years apart.

Interestingly, Pedro made six Cup Series starts between 1959 and 1971. He finished fifth in the 1965 Coca-Cola 600, which ended up being his best result. He was also a two-time F1 Grand Prix winner. His brother Ricardo was the first Mexican driver to take part in an F1 Grand Prix. He made an appearance in the 1961 Italian Grand Prix at the age of 19.

The circuit played host to the Xfinity Series between 2005 and 2008. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are three of the four drivers who won the second-tier races there. Since being remodeled in 2015, the track has hosted eight F1 races and become a popular international racing destination. The 2025 Cup Series race will fall on Sunday, June 15.

The track layout that will be in use for the Cup Series race

The venue features both a road course and an oval configuration, but it is the former that will be used by NASCAR. Although the road course originally features 17 turns, a few will be cut off for the stock car races. The fixed layout features 14 turns and falls at a length of approximately 2.5 miles.

NASCAR’s Ben Kennedy discusses the track layout for next season’s #NASCARMexico weekend! pic.twitter.com/VojyRCWFAj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2024

NASCAR’s footprint outside the United States has been minimal. Two Cup Series races were held in Canada in the 1950s. Buddy Shuman won in 1952 and Lee Petty did so in 1958. Japan later hosted the sport for a series of exhibition races between 1996 and 1998.

The NASCAR Mexico Series, which has been in play since 2004, will hold its season finale at this circuit on November 3. Fans who are yet to get a glimpse of the track can do so at the end of the ongoing season.