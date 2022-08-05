Wrestling

“I was like, what the f***?” – Ex-WWE superstar shares his experience working with John Cena and CM Punk

John Cena and CM Punk
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
Multi-Billionaire Michael Jordan shares the truth behind his famous 38-point 1997 NBA Finals 'Flu Game'
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
John Cena and CM Punk
“I was like, what the f***?” – Ex-WWE superstar shares his experience working with John Cena and CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez recently opened up about working with locker room leaders like…