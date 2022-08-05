“I was like, what the f***?” – Ex-WWE superstar shares his experience working with John Cena and CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez recently opened up about working with locker room leaders like John Cena and CM punk.

Both John Cena and CM Punk were two of the most polarising superstars during their time in WWE. In fact, the duo delivered one of the most memorable rivalries during the first half of the 2010s. From outstanding promos to unscripted pipe bombs, the feud had everything and is still considered one of the best. However, former WWE superstar Ricardo Rodriguez recently shared what exactly it was like working with both superstars back then.

Rodriguez made his WWE debut in 2010 as a ring announcer for Alberto Del Rio. As he was paired with Del Rio, he always found himself in the main-event picture working with top stars.

The former star recently appeared on Wrestlebuddy as a guest where he talked about his time in WWE. The former star also shared his experiences performing alongside top stars like Cena and Punk.

Ricardo Rodriguez describes working with John Cena and CM Punk

While speaking on the show, Rodriguez applauded The Cenation Leader for the way he controlled the crowd and feels there is nobody like him. Rodriguez further went to share a live event incident when John Cena was feuding with Alberto Del Rio.

Rodriguez shared that during the ending moments of the match when Alberto asked Cena to end the match, The Cenation Leader refused and asked Alberto to put him down again. John Cena felt the crowd was not ready yet. Rodriguez recalled the live fans cheering even louder on that move and was shocked how Cena knew that beforehand. He stated:

“We were at a live event, and Alberto [Del Rio] was working with [John] Cena. And they’re getting ready to blow the comeback and wrap it up. So Alberto says let’s go, and then Cena, somewhere halfway through is like, no, not yet. They’re not there yet. Bring me down… And then, sure enough, the crowd just comes back even louder than the first time, and I was like, what the f***? How does he know this?”

Well, Rodriguez won’t be the first to reveal Cena’s in-ring innovations. Even Edge has mentioned the same thing in one of his past interviews. However, Rodriguez then moved on to CM Punk and shared his honest thoughts about the current AEW superstar.

The former WWE star talks about his time performing alongside CM Punk

It’s a well-known fact why CM Punk left WWE in 2014. The Best in the World was unhappy with his booking and left the company on bad terms. However, the current AEW star himself was very open to ideas backstage.

During the show, Rodriguez expressed his pleasure in working with CM Punk and applauded him for his wrestling skills. He also praised Punk for his receptive nature and being open to storyline ideas. He said:

“Punk was awesome, man. Wrestling-wise, [CM] Punk was great. He was very receptive to ideas.”

Anyway, Ricardo Rodriguez was released for the company in 2014. The former WWE star worked in the indies for a while before signing with AEW as a Spanish commentator in 2021.

Now that both Ricardo and Punk are in the same promotion, the duo might end up in the same storyline someway down the line.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.