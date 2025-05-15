NASCAR North Wilkesboro Prize Money: How Much Will the Drivers Make During the 2025 All-Star Weekend?

May 19, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) reacts to his win to the fans during the All Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The season’s exhibition showcase — the All-Star Race — is right around the corner. While it offers no championship points, it opens the door for drivers to walk away with $1 million from the event purse.

This marks the third consecutive year NASCAR will host the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Before that, the event was held at Texas and Bristol across three years. Traditionally, from 1987 to 2019, Charlotte Motor Speedway served as its home.

What stands out this year is the reduction in prize money, even with a $7 million television deal. According to Bob Pockrass, the winning team of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will earn $2,421,400, while teams in the NASCAR Cup Open will split a purse of $581,100. The NASCAR Truck Series winners will take home $782,900.

In comparison, last year’s payouts were higher. The 2024 NASCAR Cup All-Star winner pocketed $3,784,525, the NASCAR Cup Open paid out $678,700, and the NASCAR Truck Series race awarded $730,651.

Purses for North Wilkesboro including all payouts, all positions and any charter obligation payouts for Cup: Cup All-Star: $2,421,400 Cup Open: $581,100 Truck: $782,900 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 14, 2025

Although the race carries no points, the Wilkes County Tourism Development Authority projects a crowd of 80,000 to 90,000 will attend across the four-day All-Star weekend.

NASCAR drivers to look out for at the North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

For now, 20 drivers have locked in their spots for the All-Star Race, including Harrison Burton, the winner of last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 race, who will make his first NASCAR Cup Series appearance of the season.

The confirmed lineup features Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, Harrison Burton, and Daniel Suarez.

Reigning All-Star Race winner and NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will return to defend his crown, while Kyle Larson, fresh off a dominating Kansas win and already a three-time All-Star winner in the last six seasons, will draw heavy fan support.

Since 2020, victory in the All-Star Race has alternated between Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske drivers, with no other team breaking through to claim the $1 million prize. Since the event’s inception in 1985, Hendrick Motorsports has led all organizations with 11 wins, while Jimmie Johnson holds the record for the most All-Star victories by a driver, with four to his name.