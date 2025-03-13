WATCH: Carl Edwards Almost Chokes Up as He Opens Up on “Shocking” Realization After Retiring From NASCAR

Carl Edwards’s NASCAR journey has long intrigued fans, primarily because the specifics surrounding his abrupt departure from NASCAR in 2016 remained a mystery. Recently, however, Edwards broke his silence during an appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, shedding light on the series of events during his final days in NASCAR and reflecting thoughtfully on the reasons they panned out the way they did that became clear only after his exit.

Presently ready to join Amazon Prime’s 2025 NASCAR broadcast team alongside Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie to cover five races as a pre-and post-race studio analyst, Edwards admitted that he initially struggled to find his footing after leaving racing.

He revealed it was difficult to even watch NASCAR events on television, further compounded by intrusive inquiries from family and acquaintances regarding his racing career.

The persistent questions left Edwards feeling somewhat embarrassed as he grappled with acknowledging his retirement and transitioning into a family-focused lifestyle. However, a clarity struck him during the early stages of his retirement.

Edwards recounted, “I was laying in bed with Kate (his wife), my son woke up and I heard him running down the hallway and he jumped into bed with me. He jumped in my side of the bed. And that’s the first time that had ever happened cuz I was the guy that kind of showed up and left and Kate was the parent.”

Reflecting further, he added, “And I thought holy crap Kate just said this is what you’ve been missing, and that was pretty shocking to me. So, yeah it’s been a hell of a good thing since I stepped out of the race car.” Nevertheless, Edwards clarified that there was no single factor behind his decision to leave NASCAR.

The former NASCAR driver revealed to Dale Jr. that numerous factors influenced his decision beyond simply wishing to spend more time with his family. His announcement followed closely after losing the 2016 championship under controversial circumstances, specifically due to a questionable caution flag that potentially cost him the title.

Edwards explained that an accumulation of bizarre incidents also guided his choice. For instance, his motorhome unexpectedly broke down, and peculiar issues continuously cropped up at home.

Even on the track, despite piloting the fastest car, he nearly collided with Danica Patrick during practice. He further admitted to experiencing either a poor pit stop or personal mistakes during critical race moments.

Recalling vividly, he described the moment behind the car, weaving and reflecting on his loss, thinking he’d thrown away everything he’d diligently pursued because of that mistake. Regarding the caution, he stated that it felt like the final nail in the coffin, signaling clearly that his victory in the championship simply wasn’t meant to be.

Although he acknowledged that NASCAR deliberately threw cautions to heighten excitement, Carl asserted it as an undeniable reality of the sport. For now, it would be intriguing to see him in the booth, analyzing races at tracks he once competed on and perhaps exploring the reasoning behind caution flags.