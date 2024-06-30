NASCAR Preview: Christopher Bell details "hit or miss" Nashville outings ahead of 2024 visit

Winner of last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race in New Hampshire, Christopher Bell is one driver who is slightly unsure of his performance in Nashville this Sunday. The #20 Toyota Camry driver recently touched on how the previous generation of Cup Series cars gave him more confidence as a driver on this particular track in Music City.

His performance has gotten consistently better at the track over the years. In 2021, he finished P9. 2022 saw him finishing P8 and last year, he was P7. This time, however, he will have more of an advantage since he will be starting from P3. The JGR star acknowledged his current difficulties with the Next Gen car at the track. However, he is still hopeful of improvements over past performances.

“I felt really good with the old car, whenever we came here, but both races with the Next Gen car, it’s been pretty hit or miss. Last year, looking back at it, sometimes in the race, I had speed where I was capable to be with the frontrunners,” he said as per Speedway Digest.

Bell has already matched his career-best record for wins in a season with three in 2024. Multiple regular season wins themselves have solidified his spot in the post season playoffs, with valuable playoff points adding to his overall tally that can carry him through the different rounds if the need arises.

Christopher Bell is in a more comfortable position than ever before

Speaking about his wins this season, the driver of the #20 car spoke about how Bell and his crew worked towards having the levels of performance he has today over the years. Having playoff points gives the driver a sense of security going into the round of 16 during the postseason. That’s a luxury Christopher Bell did not have in the past.

“This is what everybody wants in the regular season, to get out of here with a lot of Playoff points. It feels much different from what we’ve had in the past, that’s for sure,” he added.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be looking to add more race wins to his tally to make his position as strong as possible in the playoffs. Given his form this season, it won’t be a surprise if he bags a race or two more before the business end of the competition.