Joe Gibbs Gives Blunt Response to Questions Around Christopher Bell Being Under-appreciated by NASCAR Fans and the Industry

Christopher Bell has long let his results do the talking. Rather than showing some extra confidence, airing grievances, or firing shots, even when criticism or questionable officiating might warrant a response, Bell typically channels his focus into performance.

That quiet intensity, however, has often kept him out of the spotlight, overshadowed by more vocal contemporaries like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott.

Still, Joe Gibbs doesn’t buy the idea that Bell flies under the radar — at least not within the industry.

Following Bell’s All-Star Race victory at North Wilkesboro, Gibbs was asked whether Bell’s reserved demeanor affects how fans and media perceive his talent.

The coach didn’t hesitate. “I pick it up all the time, Sirius radio all the time, you guys know and really respect the people that can get it done in NASCAR… This is a hard deal. It’s pointed out all the time,” Gibbs said.

He continued, “Real talented people get to this level, can’t do it… I think everybody in the sport that knows the car really appreciates him. I pretty much hear it all the time. People are picking him to win. I think he does and certainly has earned the respect of everyone.”

“I think people put him in that category. He’s raced all the off-road dirt stuff with Kyle. He’s gained a lot of respect there. Anyway, I think he’s earned his way, I feel, [he’s] considered one of the best.”

Denny Hamlin recently echoed a similar sentiment, drawing a direct comparison between Bell and Matt Kenseth. Just as Kenseth spent much of his career overshadowed by louder names like Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson, Bell, too, seems to be cast in a supporting role despite a resume that speaks volumes.

Hamlin pointed out that when it comes to raw speed, measured by lap averages, driver ratings, and other internal data, Bell is consistently among the best.

Still, Hamlin noted that drivers like Bell, who speak softly and carry no bravado, often slip through the cracks. Having worked with Matt Kenseth, Hamlin said Bell reminds him a lot of Matt, both in personality and in talent.

With four wins already this season, three points-paying and one in the All-Star event, Bell currently sits third in the standings, trailing only Kyle Larson and William Byron. His quiet consistency may not always grab headlines, but the numbers leave little room for debate.

Does Christopher Bell feel underrated, or is he respected by his peers?

Although Christopher Bell has long earned the respect of his fellow drivers for his composed demeanor, his on-track ability has often taken a back seat in broader conversations.

However, following his All-Star Race victory, when asked whether he feels he’s being mentioned more frequently among the sport’s top contenders, Bell didn’t hesitate. “I do feel that way throughout the industry. All of my competitors respect me, or at least I feel respected by them,” he said.

Bell went on to explain that the respect extends beyond the driver ranks, from mechanics and garage members to crew chiefs across the board.

Still, he acknowledged that his low-key personality doesn’t draw the spotlight in the same way some of NASCAR’s more flamboyant figures do. And that, he said, sits just fine with him.

He knows where he stands and what he’s there to do. “I drive race cars, and I’m here to win races, and that’s it,” Bell said.