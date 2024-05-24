NASCAR Preview: Kevin Harvick’s Pick to Win the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Former NASCAR Cup Series regular turned broadcaster Kevin Harvick recently spoke about who he has picked out as the winner of this year’s Coca-Cola 600. Heading into the marquee event on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports will be seen crossing the checkered flag in P1 as per the 2014 Cup Series champion’s prediction.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver elaborated on why he picked the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver on a recent episode of his podcast, Harvick’s Happy Hour. He said, “I’m going to pick Chase Elliott this week. He is great at Charlotte. He has quietly had just good finishes throughout the year. Won at Texas but I just think this is just his style of race.”

Harvick elaborated further and added, “The game of attrition, not making mistakes. He doesn’t make mistakes on pit road. They’re just solid and I think this is his style of race so I’m going with the #9.”

It remains to be seen whether ‘The Closer’ knows what he is talking about as Elliott prepares to race and win this Sunday. The 600-mile-long race will also mark the Dawsonville native’s 300th start in the sport, marking a milestone for his career in American stock car racing.

What are Chase Elliott’s odds of winning in Charlotte?

According to CBS Sports, Elliott’s odds of winning one of NASCAR’s marquee events at Charlotte Motor Speedway sit at +1200. This puts the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver in P9 on the odds table.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are seen dominating the list with +475 and +600 odds of winning the 2024 Coca-Cola 600. 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, last year’s champion Ryan Blaney and William Byron round out the top 5 on the list.

Celebrating 300 starts in the Cup Series for @chaseelliott, marked by a legacy of achievements. pic.twitter.com/Sg9FG86jNv — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 23, 2024

After having broken his winless streak at Texas Motor Speedway this year, Chase Elliott has also logged in decent finishes in the sport. It remains to be seen if the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion can step up to what Kevin Harvick refers as his strong suite in the sport.

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 goes live from Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 6:00 pm ET.