NASCAR Preview: Past Winner Kyle Busch Terms Racing at Loudon Akin to “Racing Over Highway Cracks” Ahead of 2024 Visit

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is where Kyle Busch will next try to get his first win of the 2024 Cup Series season. He has continually struggled behind the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro this year and stumbled over his second DNF last weekend at Iowa. Unfortunately for him, the upcoming destination has not been too kind to him in recent times either.

Busch has finished outside the top 10 every time he has raced at NHMS over the last four years. What makes the track particularly challenging for him is its topography and age. He said in a recent press conference, “It feels like racing over highway cracks, but those are characteristics of a good race track. It’s just really challenging and very tough to pass.”

“Everybody says it is multi-groove. You could run three different grooves there, but there’s really just one that’s fast and that’s the middle one. It makes for a challenging Sunday.” He continued to admit that his performances at the track, in the NextGen car, haven’t lived up to the mark. For that, he blames the nature of the car and its dislike of different angles and transitions.

Being the bumpy course that it is, NHMS doesn’t let the NextGen car take well to it, Busch feels. On the brighter side, however, he has managed to secure great starting spots in a majority of his races on it. He hopes to do the same this weekend considering the certainty that he will have difficulties in making passes.

Has Kyle Busch won at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Since his debut year in the Cup Series, Rowdy has raced at the NHMS 32 times. He has secured three victories in these exploits, one with Hendrick Motorsports and two with his Joe Gibbs Racing. His first win came back in 2006 and his most recent one was in 2017. He would be better off picking 2024 for his fourth win at the track with chaos surrounding him now more than ever.

Busch is riding the longest winless streak of his career. He got himself into trouble recently with his comments about being open to a move to one of his old teams. As he battles these issues at the Childress camp, a victory would go a long way in him getting his way.