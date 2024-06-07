NASCAR Record: Kyle Busch All-Time Leader in Win Percentage in NASCAR History

Kyle Busch will go down in history as one of the greatest drivers to grace motorsports. At age 39, he has won almost every accolade at the top level and is still going. A key achievement of his that will stand the test of time will be his dominance of all the three tiers of NASCAR. The same is reflected by his incredible win percentage across the boundaries.

Not every driver in Cup Series history has gotten behind a truck or an Xfinity Series car to try their luck in them as Busch does. And certainly, not every driver has found the level of success that he has in them. Amongst the drivers who’ve started races across the three tiers, Busch has been the most successful, winning 18.7% of the races.

All-time Win % for drivers who started a race in all 3 series Kyle Busch – 18.7%

Corey Heim – 13.8%

Christopher Bell – 11.0%

Jimmie Johnson – 10.7%

Darrell Waltrip – 10.5%

Shane Van Gisbergen – 10.5%

Carl Edwards – 9.6%

Ron Hornaday Jr – 9.3%

Kevin Harvick – 9.3%

His victories have helped him to two Cup Series championships (2015 and 2019) and an Xfinity Series championship (2009). He is also the driver with the most number of wins in the Xfinity Series (102) and the Craftsman Truck Series (66). Though most of Busch’s starts have come in the premier tier, he has found the most success behind the wheel of a truck, winning 37.7% of the races he started.

Such has been his supremacy that NASCAR had to intervene in his progress and create a rule based on his name back in 2016. The ‘Kyle Busch Rule’ was put in place to limit the number of races that drivers in the Cup Series participated in the lower tiers. The sanctioning body wants to give developing youngsters a chance to win and prove themselves with the rule.

Other drivers with the most success across the three NASCAR tiers

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson had his share of spoils in the lower rungs of the sport too. His victory percentage falls at 10.7%, followed very closely by Darrell Waltrip’s figure of 10.5%. Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell has them both beat, winning 11% of the races that he has started. Stewart-Haas Racing Kevin Harvick falls further below with a 9.3% success rate.

Despite the ‘Kyle Busch Rule’ limiting him over the past few years, Rowdy has managed to create records that will take a newer generation of drivers to overcome. The pilot behind Richard Childress Racing’s #8 Chevy Camaro is now gunning for a third Cup Series championship.