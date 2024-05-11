From Park Security to Stock Broking: Tom Brady’s Resume From Before NFL Days Goes Viral

It is suffice to say Tom Brady made it in the NFL despite being picked 199th overall. However, considering his uncertainty about making it to the NFL, Thomas E. Brady Jr. was ready to trade in his shoulder pads and jerseys for a suit and tie and embark on a 9-5 job hunt just like the rest of us.

Advertisement

Recently, the resume of Tom Brady, who currently boasts a $300 million net worth, surfaced online prior to his induction into the NFL. And it sure looks like Brady was preparing himself for the job market. Right after graduation, he delved into a summer internship at a brokerage firm, Merrill Lynch, where he performed numerous small roles and learned the intricacies of the business.

Moreover, Brady could have positioned himself as an excellent salesman, given his representative role at two golf courses, one at a country club in Jackson, Michigan, and the other at the University of Michigan. According to the resume, his time there helped him develop interpersonal skills and flexibility.

The three-time MVP also worked in construction for Dudlar and Sons Custom Home Building and developed the know-how of running a business as well as strategic planning. Other jobs included working as a park service manager at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, where he oversaw park security and took care of inventory, which helped him learn about customer service.

Notably, Brady learned about business and psychology and pursued a bachelor’s degree in General Studies at the University of Michigan, maintaining a decent 3.3 GPA.

As if fans needed another excuse to praise the seven-time Super Bowl champ. They were quick to imagine him working in the corporate world as Thomas E. Brady Jr. but felt relieved he didn’t have to.

People Can’t Stop Celebrating Tom Brady

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans flocked to the comments to share their two cents. While a few quipped that there would be a guy at the Merril Lynch firm who still brags about the GOAT bringing him coffee and doing errands for him, others discussed how Tom went from working as an intern to achieving greatness. Many said that it is a good resume for a young man, just starting. See for yourselves:

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

Someone stated,

A user posted,

A fan wrote,

Others said,

Who would have thought he would go on to win 7 Lombardy Trophies and break countless other individual records when he was on track to enter the corporate world? Given his tenacity and drive, he would still have been successful, but he would have been Thomas E. Brady, not Tom ‘GOAT’ Brady.