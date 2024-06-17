NASCAR Review: Winners & Losers From 2024 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series debut at Iowa Speedway produced better-than-anticipated racing at the 7/8 mile-long short track. With concerns from the fraternity going into the weekend over the Next Gen Cup car’s proficiency, or the lack thereof on short tracks, many deemed the event a possible procession.

However, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney proved the same wrong with an excellent tire strategy from the #12 crew and gave the fans an intriguing race. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson also showcased how pace differentials between cars could allow drivers to pass on the partially repaved surface of the venue.

Ryan Blaney was PUMPED after winning at Iowa. A big moment for the defending NASCAR Cup Series champ. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ZRvMr6LP9d — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 17, 2024

The 2024 Iowa Corn 350 also saw tire issues during the 350-lap-long event. However, blowouts on the track were much more contained. Compared to the practice session on Friday, teams figured out the sweet spot in terms of car setup to balance pace and tire life during the race.

Former NASCAR driver-turned-team owner and broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. also seemed to approve of the event as the JR Motorsports owner wrote on social media, “Solid race @iowaspeedway”

With NASCAR having ticked off its appearance at one of the biggest blank spots in terms of its reach in the country, here are the biggest gainers and losers to from Sunday.

Winner: Ryan Blaney

The #12 Ford Mustang driver managed to log his first win of the 2024 season at Iowa Speedway. With his playoff spot now confirmed for the postseason, it remains to be seen if the defending champion can bring home the sport’s biggest prize back to Roger Penske‘s racing outfit.

Loser: Kyle Busch

The Richard Childress Racing driver’s bad luck on Sundays seemed to continue as Busch suffered from mechanical failure during the race, relegating the 2-time champion to the sidelines. The event marked the #8 Chevrolet driver’s longest winless streak during his storied career in NASCAR. He is also on the verge of losing one of his best statistics in the sport having won at least one race for the past 19 years.

Winner: William Byron

The #24 crew at Hendrick Motorsports managed to log a P2 finish during the 2024 Iowa Corn 350, working towards Byron’s goal of consistently finishing in the points. The 26-year-old driver recently elaborated on his focus on building a buffer for the postseason instead of gunning for the regular season championship.

Loser: Kyle Larson

Touted as one of if not the fastest cars on race day, Larson’s bid during the 306-mile-long event was cut short after Daniel Suarez made contact with the #5 driver. This sent him careening into the #11 Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin, and ultimately into the outside wall. He ultimately retired from the event and was classified P34.

Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The JTG Daugherty Racing driver managed to log a top 10 finish after his last appearance towards the sharp end of the field at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this year. The #47 Chevrolet driver sits in P25 on the regular season driver’s standings table.

Loser: Denny Hamlin

The #11 Toyota driver found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time after being involved in Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez’s on-track tussle. An out-of-control Larson was seen careening into the door of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, pushing him into the outside wall of the track. He ultimately managed to finish in P24.