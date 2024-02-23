NASCAR Sweepstakes: Chance to win Hendrick Motorsports 40th Anniversary Edition Chevrolet Camaro

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 19: William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Axalta Chevrolet and Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Ally Chevrolet cross the finish line under caution during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 19, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402192037500

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) took a brave new step into its 40th year of operation in NASCAR by winning the 2024 Daytona 500. With the crown jewel victory serving as the latest symbol of the team’s gargantuan achievements in motorsports, the celebrations of this special year mean that one fan could end up being luckier than the rest.

HMS announced earlier this month that Ally Racing and Hendrick Cars will unite to run a sweepstakes that will give away a 40th Anniversary edition Chevrolet Camaro to a fan. The team has produced 40 special edition cars as part of its celebration for the year and 39 of these ruby-red vehicles will be available for purchase at select Chevrolet dealerships.

Fans can enter their names to win the 1 giveaway Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE in select race venues or by visiting Ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar. The promotion will run till the 20th of September. All 40 cars will be coated in radiant red paint, feature a custom graphics package, and include 40th-anniversary branding. The owner’s kit will come with an invite for a tour of the team’s headquarters.

The red color coat marks HMS’s ruby anniversary in NASCAR. The team secured its first win in its 8th race ever at Martinsville back in 1984. To commemorate the same, all four Cup Series cars from the team will be coated in the same ruby-red paint at the 2024 Martinsville race on April 7.

“We are just getting started”: Rick Hendrick boosts team morale at Daytona

Unveiling the team’s plans for the year, owner Rick Hendrick addressed the press and his employees worldwide. He said, “When I think back on our story, I have a hard time believing it myself. In 1984, we had five employees, 5,000 square feet of rented space, and a lot of desire to make it work. I dreamed of one day winning a race, but I never imagined it would grow into what it is now.”

Thanking his supporters for the belief they had over the last four decades he concluded, “It’s been an incredible ride, and we’re just getting started.” Hendrick Motorsports is today the most successful venture in the NASCAR Cup Series with a historical record of 301 victories and 14 championships. The team finds its name atop every major statistical figure including top-five finishes, top-ten finishes, and pole positions.