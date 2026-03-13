mobile app bar

‘Should’ve Been More Careful’: Ty Gibbs Reflects on Scary Sprint Car Crash in Las Vegas

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2026 season of High Limit Racing, owned by Kyle Larson, opened on March 12 at the dirt track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A 25-lap feature on Thursday started a three-night run. Larson, who also heads into the weekend as a contender for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, pulled an exceptional performance on dirt.

Charging from fifth, he reeled in race leader Giovanni Scelzi with eight laps left, slipped past him, and held off Corey Day by 0.096 seconds to take the opener. But the night turned into a rough ride for Ty Gibbs. Driving a 410 winged sprint car for CB Industries, Gibbs ran fourth in his heat when trouble struck.

While battling for position, he made contact with Day. The #84 climbed over the right-rear wheel of Day’s car, sending Gibbs’ machine onto its side before it rolled several times at the exit of turn 2. The car struck the catch fence before landing back on the track.

Thankfully, the JGR driver climbed out on his own and walked away unscathed. Speaking after getting out of the mangled racecar, Gibbs said the conditions on the track played a role.

“The track was super slick on the inside, and Cory [Day] got way sideways, and I had a huge run. I don’t think necessarily the track was ready. Kind of just backed up so quick, and I was already committed to running around the top, and I should have been a little bit more careful, but I didn’t. It is what it is.”

“I feel fine. So, we’ll get, keep going. Might be able to run a non-week race. I don’t think I’m gonna now, so. But yeah, we can come back tomorrow, and the next night gets a little out of the experience, so it’ll be fun.” The crash also carried a sense of déjà vu. During his debut in the same event last year, Gibbs flipped after advancing into the A-Main.

 

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has spent time on dirt in recent years since the 2024 offseason, aiming to follow the path of drivers such as Christopher Bell and Larson, both of whom carry dirt-track craft into the Cup Series. The results, however, have not gone his way.

Away from dirt, his season in the NASCAR Cup Series has moved along at a steady clip. After four starts this season, Gibbs sits 15th in the standings with 101 points and an average finish of 17. He turned in runs inside the top five at Circuit of the Americas and Phoenix Raceway, finishing fourth in both races and showing he can keep the ship steady as he searches for his first Cup victory.

