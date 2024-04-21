NASCAR at Talladega: Why Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney Feel Fuel Saving Will Be Key for Cup Series Race

As NASCAR returns to a drafting-style race track this Sunday, crew chiefs are bound to redraw their strategies from recent weeks to go for the win. Written on their notepads will be one key scheme that they used at the 2024 Daytona 500: Fuel Saving. Talking to the press in their pre-race interviews, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney have reiterated the strategy’s use.

Advertisement

Elliott, who won the latest Cup Series race in Texas, said that fuel saving can be expected at Talladega since drivers will be hoping to save time on the pit road. He noted justifying the means, “On those green flag cycles that get you to the stage, it’s all about time on pit road. So, how are you going to limit your time on pit road You’re going to figure out how to save gas.”

The strategy that teams employed at Daytona earlier this year resulted in bringing down the overall speed of the race and left many frustrated. With NASCAR promising to scrutinize the matter, fans are yet to see a meaningful verdict from the promotion heading to Dega. For now, the plan is within the lines of what’s right and that’s all the green light that teams need.

Defending champion Ryan Blaney was of a similar opinion as Elliott in his interview. Albeit, more melancholic at the state of things. He said regretfully, “ I don’t necessarily enjoy it. I know people don’t enjoy watching fuel saving but it’s just kind of what it is nowadays on these speedways. Who can take less gas than the other guy and that’s just part of it.”

Despite the direness, Blaney said that he did not expect the fuel saving to be done as aggressively as it was at Daytona. He believes that drivers have figured out how to counter the strategy and fans could potentially see something interesting unfold on Sunday to that end.

Is fuel-saving a NASCAR evolution that teams and fans must adapt to?

2X Cup Series champion Joey Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio recently that fuel-saving is just an evolution of strategies that everyone must adapt to. “It’s unique, it’s different,” he noted. “But it’s just like any other game that’s played. It’s gonna change and evolve, and you’re gonna have to keep up with it.”

“Because, once you get the basics of how to draft, that’s one part of it. Keeping up with the times is the other.”The upcoming race in Talladega will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.