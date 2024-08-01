NASCAR Team Owner Reassures Pitbull’s Trackhouse Racing Co-ownership With “Big” Future Plans

Rumors of Trackhouse Racing co-owner and pop star Pitbull leaving the team were doing the rounds of late. It started around the same time as the team announced that it had signed a deal with new investors Avenue Sports Fund. However, it turns out that isn’t the case.

Justin Marks took to social media recently to dispel the rumors and reaffirm his partner’s future with the organization. Trackhouse has been a success since its inception and it seems like there is a long future ahead for the team in motorsports.

The team started its operations in the Cup Series in 2021. It takes a while for teams to get used to the competition to be able to compete for race wins but Trackhouse came firing out of the blocks. With Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez as the full-time racers, it has picked up seven Cup victories so far in three years. One of those wins came due to Shane van Gisbergen winning the Chicago Street Race. There are plans for the Kiwi to join the team full-time next season which will make them even stronger.

Every single element to the stories of my friend and partner @pitbull leaving Trackhouse are materially untrue. Unreliable ‘media’ perpetuating a lie. We have big plans for 2025 and beyond! — Justin Marks (@JustinMarksTH) July 31, 2024

SVG made his debut in NASCAR thanks to Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91. Another race car driver who drove the #91 car was 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Raikkonen. Their success in the sport in such a short period made Marks and Pitbull quite ambitious. Today, Trackhouse is not just related to NASCAR. It is a part of the biggest motorbike racing competition in the world, Moto GP.

Miguel Oliveira of Portugal and Raul Fernandez of Spain are its two riders, sitting 13th and 14th in the championship in 2024. The team currently is in 8th place on the teams’ championship table. With such bright prospects in the future, it is unlikely that Pitbull will sell his share in the team. He even released an album recently titled ‘Trackhouse’ that has helped in the organization’s promotion.

In the NASCAR Cup Series this season, the team has picked up one race victory as Suarez took the checkered flag in Atlanta. Chastain is still in the mix in the last 16 but only just on points. The #1 driver will hope that he runs well enough in the remaining few races to make it through to the last 16.