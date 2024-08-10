NASCAR Throwback: Tony Stewart and Brad Keselowski’s Iconic Fight at Charlotte

Alterations are a part and parcel of stock car racing. One example of when things get heated on track came back in 2014 when Brad Keselowski and Tony Stewart had a fiery incident after the Bank of America 500 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The then-Team Penske star had issues with how Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin raced him during the event.

As the race came to an end and drivers slowed down on the cooldown lap, Keselowski intentionally made contact with the two drivers. However, as he bumped Kenseth he also managed to hit Stewart’s car. The three-time Cup Series champion was not going to take that as he put his car in reverse and smashed the #2’s hood as a result.

Stewart was already under more scrutiny than usual at this point since an accident involving him saw sprint car racer Kevin Ward Jr.’s demise, with Stewart under legal scrutiny for the same. After this incident, the then-Stewart-Haas Racing driver was fined $25,000 and placed on probation for four races. Keselowski was also penalized for his actions, with a four-race probation and a fine of $50,000. It was not a good day for the Team Penske star as he was involved in a physical altercation with Kenseth later on.

“These penalties are about maintaining a safe environment following the race,” said Robin Pemberton, NASCAR senior vice president of competition at the time. “We want our drivers to continue to be themselves. However, the safety of our drivers, crew members, officials, and workers is paramount and we will react when that safety could be compromised.”

It was the first season of the playoff format and drivers were battling against being eliminated from the title picture. Thankfully, no points were docked, with neither driver’s league position compromised. Keselowski, Kenseth, and Hamlin were all fighting to get into the last 16 on points at the time. NASCAR did not penalize the other two drivers despite the pit road altercation as well as Hamlin’s alleged brake check on Keselowski.

The Team Penske star had no beef with the SHR boss. After the fines were levied, he expressed regret and said that Stewart being fined was just unfortunate. Smoke won the Cup Series championship that year as an owner as Kevin Harvick won his first and only championship title. Stewart himself had won the title three years prior as a driver. It’s safe to say that it was immature of both drivers to react in the way they did at the end of the race. Penalties for such actions in the sport are a lot more severe these days.