NASCAR Trivia: Top 5 Best Track Nicknames in Stock Car Racing

Sep 18, 2021; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; General view of the track during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

American Stock Car racing has given birth to many institutions. Ever since its inception, and eventual formalization in 1947, the sport has developed a very rich folklore and mythology.

Advertisement

One of the key ingredients that makes NASCAR fun is the various types of tracks that it races on. Each has its own quirks, its own history, and characteristics.

Over the years, some of the most iconic tracks that Stock Car racing has called home have supplied iconic moments and memories that have been deeply embedded into their DNA. Naturally, nicknames have developed. Here’s a list of five such tracks.

5: The Last Great Colosseum

Racing drivers have always been called gladiators. And there isn’t any track on NASCAR’s books that brings that personification to life such as the Bristol Motor Speedway.

One of the best-selling races in the American Stock Car racing landscape, the track has been dubbed the ‘Last Great Colosseum’. This name comes from the track officials. But why?

The layout of the track in terms of spectator seating rings back the likes of the Roman Colosseum. Fans form an elevated ring around the track as they watch their gladiators battle it out every year.

4: The Lady in Black who is Too Tough to Tame

These are a set of two nicknames bestowed upon the legendary Darlington Raceway. From almost its very inception, the track had been dubbed as the Lady in Black.

This came from the fact that before a race weekend, the track would be lathered in black sealer — to mimic a repave and give the track a dark black look.

And it is Too Tough to Tame. The narrow grooves of the track demand the utmost concentration and skills from the drivers. Darlington is probably one of the only tracks where the drivers are not only battling against their rivals but the track itself.

3: The Monster Mile

After a rebrand in the 1990s and 2000s, the Dover Motor Speedway switched from asphalt to concrete. But the characteristics of the track — its high banking and monstrous speeds made the track give itself the nickname.

The Monster Mile comes from the fact that at its best, this 1-mile track is the temple of speed for American Stock Car racing enthusiasts.

2: The Paperclip

The Martinsville Speedway is a staple of the NASCAR playoffs today. But its nickname appears from the contours of the track. Its shape resembles that of a paperclip. The tighter bends are actually owing to the geography of the track.

With a hilly terrain surrounding the track the promoters had no other choice but to settle for a more concise layout.

1: The Magic Mile

Nobody really knows where this nickname comes from. But for the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, this name is most probably owing to the crazy races we’ve seen in the past. At the Magic Mile, NASCAR fans have seen Jeff Burton leading all 300 laps in 2000.

What’s more, back in 2001, Robby Gordon scored his maiden win at the track as well.