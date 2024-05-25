NASCAR Truck Series: Nick Sanchez bags second career victory at Charlotte, truck chief achieves series milestone

Mar 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Truck Series driver Nick Sanchez (2) during driver introductions before the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sanchez managed to kick off NASCAR’s weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a victory during Friday’s nationwide series race. The #2 Chevrolet Silverado driver bagged his second career win in the Craftsman Truck Series, the first of which came during this season’s opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Advertisement

The Rev Racing driver’s victory was accompanied by his truck chief Chris Showalter’s landmark achievement in the nationwide series. Showalter managed to make his 700th Craftsman Truck Series start this Friday, making the truck chief a part of every Truck Series race in NASCAR’s history to date.

Despite fellow driver Corey Heim dominating the 200-mile-long event, Nick Sanchez held off a late charge by him as pit stops under caution caused the field to bunch up. Sanchez shot off the restart zone on the restart and kept the lead as the checkered flag fell.

Elaborating on his win after crossing the checkered flag, Sanchez reflected on being at the right place at the right time and spoke while standing in front of the crowd on the track’s front stretch, “We started off bad, we knew it. Did not affect us, we went to work. We put us in position when it mattered most. This one’s for Chris Showalter, my car chief.”

Nick Sanchez’s Truck Chief reflects on NASCAR Truck Series win during emotional post-race interview

Crew chief Chris Showalter’s Friday could not have gone any better. The veteran truck chief’s day lined up with a victory for his team as the sport celebrated his and the Truck Series’ 700th start on none other than his birthday.

The Rev Racing employee was seen commenting on where this race ranked in the grand scheme of his long career. He elaborated in an emotional interview post-race and said, “It just probably popped to number one. It’s a long battle. This is about people. I love this group of people. I’ll do anything for this group of people.”

Fans can now expect the action at Charlotte Motor Speedway to restart as the Xfinity Series takes over until the marquee event goes live on Sunday with the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.