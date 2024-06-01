mobile app bar

NASCAR Truck Series: Ty Majeski Bags Consecutive Poles at Gateway, Touches on Learnings From Last Season

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

NASCAR Truck Series: Ty Majeski Bags Consecutive Poles at Gateway, Touches on Learnings From Last Season

Mar 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Truck Series driver Ty Majeski (98) during driver introductions before the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s NASCAR Truck Series race at WWT Raceway wasn’t a memorable affair for the ThorSport Racing driver, Ty Majeski. He got pole position and looked set to win the race after leading 55 laps. However, towards the end of the race, the 29-year-old wrecked with Zane Smith, handing the victory to Grant Enfinger. This time around, he hopes to learn from his mistakes and race differently.

Ahead of this year’s race at Gateway, Majeski took home the pole position. This marks the second time in a row he’ll start the race from the front of the field and he’ll be hoping to convert this result into a win come Saturday. Speaking to the media before the race, the ThorSport Racing driver said that he reviewed the footage from last year and hopes to not be caught up in a similar position this time around.

“On one token, can’t dwell on the past but you have to go back and understand what you did wrong and fix it,” he said. “It’s never a good situation when you have one of the better trucks and you wreck a fellow Ford truck for the win at the end of the race. We went back and looked at it, thought of what we could have done differently, and hopefully not make that mistake again.”

Majeski will try his level best heading into the Truck Series race this weekend, but there’s no doubt that he is going to face stiff competition from those starting right behind him. Multiple-time winner Christian Eckes will be starting the race from P2, followed by Nick Sanchez in P3. Both are prolific racers and will be looking to gain an early advantage over the experienced pole-sitter.

The upcoming race promises to be an exciting affair and will serve as a brilliant pre-cursor to the Cup Series event later in the weekend. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the race.

