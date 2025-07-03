NASCAR’s Chicago Departure Could Leave a Significant ‘Marketing Void’ for the City Despite Mixed Reception

On Sunday, NASCAR could potentially be holding its final race on the streets of Chicago. The three-year contract that the racing promotion signed with the city back in 2023 is about to expire, and there haven’t been any hints that it will be extended. If the papers to continue the association aren’t signed, who stands to lose the most?

There have been both proponents and opponents of the street race. A section of the NASCAR fandom, with more traditional views, wants the street course to be replaced with an oval track. Others believe that this is a huge step forward to gain international recognition and attract the younger demographic.

On the other hand, there are hordes of people who hate the trouble and chaos that such a big event brings to their home city. Roads are closed, heavy sounds fill the air, and thousands of tourists occupy the space. However, once again, many also love the vibe of a massive motorsports event in the middle of Chicago. Not to mention the impressive economic impact that it brings.

Assessing the arguments of all the sides, it is easy to see that Chicago will not be better off without the annual NASCAR visit. In 2024, the economic impact that the stock car racing series brought was $128 million. Over 53,000 people arrived in the city from over 20 countries just to witness the race and left behind some huge dollars. This is not something that can be easily overlooked.

If not through NASCAR, how else is Chicago going to raise this kind of money? That is the question in the mind of Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He said to Pantagraph, “When the NASCAR event goes well, and hopefully the weather will hold up, it gives the city a huge amount of attention, and that is very, very hard to replace. The city doesn’t have enough money to ever spend on advertising to generate that type of reach.”

Over the last two years, the street race went through everything from the Canadian wildfire haze to heavy rainfall and flooding. It proved to be a successful showing for NBC Sports despite these hurdles. TNT Sports takes up the mantle now for its second broadcast of the season, and it has some serious arrangements set up for the job.

50 cameras, including robotic cameras, in-car cameras, a helicopter, drones, and the Goodyear Blimp, will cover the race to provide a unique experience for viewers. NASCAR broadcaster Shannon Spake says, “These guys are going to be on the track, and they’re going to navigate this very, very, very narrow racetrack. But this is the weekend for the city of Chicago to shine.”

Chicago will shine this weekend. But it has to do so next year. And in the next. Calkins added, “If the city loses the street race, filling the marketing void won’t be easy.” This isn’t a warning without substance. Many cities like San Diego and Philadelphia are currently in talks with NASCAR about holding a race in their streets.

If not for Chicago, NASCAR could easily find another location. But finding another event as big as the one put up by NASCAR won’t be as easy for Chicago.