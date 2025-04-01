“I’m Going to Do Everything I Can”: How Denny Hamlin’s On-Track Performance Dictates His NASCAR Future

Denny Hamlin, the recent victor at Martinsville, has consistently demonstrated why he remains a tough competitor in a sport increasingly populated by newcomers at this point. His on-track skills have consistently kept him at one of the top positions in the drivers’ standings table. He recently elaborated on the topic, talking about balancing the demands of his racing career with his responsibilities as a team member and family man.

During a session on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, Hamlin opened up about the universal challenges of fatherhood, acknowledging that, like any parent, he sometimes misses out on cherished moments with his children.

He envisages a juncture in his career when he’ll weigh his competitive edge against his personal sacrifices. If the scales tip towards missing invaluable family experiences despite a waning presence on the track, he might decide to retire.

Hamlin acknowledged the inevitability of retirement, noting, “That time is closer to me than it’s ever been. But it’s still I have some goals that I’m really trying to achieve, and I want to achieve them. And I’m going to do everything I can to not be the weak link when we go to the racetrack every week.”

For now, at 44, Hamlin has had a dynamic start to the current season, securing one win, two top-5 finishes, and one top-10 finish in his first seven races.

Last year marked a dip in his otherwise consistent performance, as it was the first in six years that he concluded outside the top 5 in the driver’s standings, despite winning three races in the season.

What drives Hamlin to continue competing?

Hamlin’s passion for the sport is the biggest driving factor that pushes him to compete in the top division. Talking to Harvick on his podcast, Hamlin shared a personal insight, noting his tendency to get bored easily, yet how NASCAR captivated his interest without fail for two decades.

He reflected, “You know that when you can go to the racetrack and every seven days you have an opportunity to win that is a great great feeling you don’t always win you know you you can if you win 6-7% of your career like you’re a Hall of Famer in this sport. You’re going to lose more times you’re going to win, but I love the process of trying to be good at it.”

Hamlin acknowledged he may not be the most naturally gifted driver on the circuit, but his hard work and ethics — a legacy from his father who introduced him to go-karting as a child — fuels his competitive spirit. Hence, as long as he believes he can vie for victory every weekend, he sees no reason to retire his helmet.