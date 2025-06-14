NASCAR to Resume Garage 56 Program for Le Mans in the Future? Jeff Gordon Gives Honest Take

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 17: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA chief executive office Jim France along with Hendrick Motorsport Team owner Rick Hendrick during the unveiling of the livery of the garage 56 project prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 17, 2023 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 17 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 Icon2302162372

Could NASCAR be considering another attempt in the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon hinted on The Today Show that the possibility of a return to France is not out of the question.

“It is a huge challenge,” Gordon said. “You have to understand with Chevrolet and Goodyear, it takes a lot. And the cars aren’t really designed to go 24 hours, although we did an amazing job with it.

Indeed, when it entered the 2023 Le Mans classic, the NASCAR Garage 56 entry proved formidable against other types of race cars — primarily sports cars — finishing 39th in the 62-car field. While that may sound like a marginal showing, it wasn’t.

Things Started Real Well in 2023 Before Problems Arose

The No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at one point led all the cars in the GTE class before suffering serious drive line issues that required repair — costing the team an hour of on-track time.

Had that incident not happened, it’s quite likely the No. 24 and its three drivers — Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller — would havefinished much higher.

But while there may have been some disappointment at the 39th place showing, the team did achieve its primary goal when it started the race — and that was to finish the race, as well, which it did.

The U.S. entry ran 285 laps around the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe, which equaled about 2,413.095 miles, roughly the equivalent of four Coca-Cola 600s, NASCAR’s longest race on the Cup schedule.

“It makes me proud for our sport,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and a NASCAR Hall of Famer, said in a NASCAR media release after the event at Le Mans was over.

“The last thing I’d want to do is for us to come over here and fall on our nose. That’s what I was worried about. From the very beginning with Chad (Knaus) and Greg (Ives), I said we’ve got to do this right. We don’t spare any expense.”

“Our NASCAR teams can do any kind of race they want to do. I mean, they got the talent, they’ve got the engineers, and they got a lot of smart people and they can do whatever.”

Did Gordon Drop a Hint About a Return to Le Mans: “Never Say Never”

As Thursday’s Today interview continued, that’s when Gordon dropped somewhat of a potential scoop. When asked if NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports might consider another run at Le Mans, Gordon had a telling smile on his face — which means he likely knows more than he’s letting on.

“Never say never,” Gordon said. “But I think it would have to take probably a unique class for us to go do it again.”

The 2023 effort marked the first time NASCAR has traveled to and competed in Le Mans since 1976. It also marked the 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

If another attempt is on secret drawing boards, don’t be surprised if it happens again in 2026, as that would mark the 50th anniversary of NASCAR’s first effort at Le Mans.

It helps that NASCAR Chairman/CEO Jim France is a huge sports car racing fan and was at the helm of planning for the 2023 effort.

“Jim France said, ‘Hey, let’s go do this again and live out this dream that I’ve had and my family has had for many years,” Gordon said of France.

To relive the 2023 Garage 56 adventure, check out the new documentary that was released Thursday on Prime Video.