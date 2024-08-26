NASCAR’s Iconic Darlington Trophy: Everything To Know About The Crown Jewel Trophy

The upcoming Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway has some of the biggest stakes seen in the game in some time. It marks the final event of the 2024 Cup Series regular season and the final chance for drivers to secure a playoff spot. Conquering the track too tough to tame will also result in taking home the coveted Johnny Mantz trophy.

Advertisement

Made of six wooden tiers and a silver trophy on top, the souvenir is an absolute beauty. It stands at a height of 44 inches and a width of 21 inches and weighs 55.8 pounds. The trophy is named after Mantz, the driver who won the first Southern 500 back in 1950. He had done so by completing a conservative race with truck wheels on his Hubert Westmoreland Plymouth.

Mantz was one of the first drivers who proved that strategies can put you in the victory lane even if you don’t have a fast car. Track president Josh Harris told WMBF news about the trophy, “A driver can look around all four sides of that trophy and see all those legendary names that have come before him. And sometimes they get their face on it multiple times, which is really cool.”

Trophy Talk One of the #NASCAR Crown Jewels, the @TooToughToTame Johnny Mantz Southern 500 trophy is a beauty. It’s comprised of six wooden tiers, with a silver trophy on top. The total height is 44 inches, measures 21 inches wide, and weighs 55.8 pounds.#NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/DCmGwXQfKL — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) September 2, 2020

“So I think it’s a traditional trophy. It harkens back to the early days of trophies in sports and competitions. I think just to see your name and your face along with all of those legendary names and faces really gives it that extra special touch.” The Labor Day event is the 75th edition of the crown jewel fixture and event managers expect another sold-out crowd of nearly 50,000 people.

The importance of the 75th edition of the Southern 500

There are two important battles lined up on the points table. At the pinnacle, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson are fighting to be the regular season champion. The 15 playoff points that the privilege provides would be a costly miss for any of them.

Down near the elimination line, five drivers are hoping to qualify for the remaining three playoff spots solely on points. They are Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, and Chris Buescher.

There is no better place than Darlington to witness the outcome of these bouts. 17 other playoff-eligible drivers face a must-win scenario to gain a seat at the table in the postseason. Most notable among them are Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and Michael McDowell.

Drivers will do well to remember the lesson that Mantz taught the field back in 1950. Steady strategies are as important as having a quick car on the 1.3-mile oval. The Lady in Black will be awaiting the arrival of the cars to deliver her final judgment for 2024.