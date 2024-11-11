Bobby Allison: Reliving the NASCAR Icon’s Best Moments

The defending Winston Cup points champion Bobby Allison checks out the newspaper during qualifying trials for the Nashville Pepsi 420 NASCAR Grand National race at Nashville International Raceway on July 13, 1984. © Greg Lovett / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robert Arthur Allison, or Bobby Allison as he is known to NASCAR fans, is considered one of the greatest drivers to reach the storied rostrum of American Stock Car racing. A career that stretched decades was only amplified by his on-track exploits and persona off of it. Allison breathed his last at age 86 — just before the championship finale at the Phoenix Raceway.

Looking back, the former Penske driver racked up an impressive tally of accolades and statistics during his tenure in the sport. And while there are many moments to look back on and relish here are just a few iconic instances from Allison’s longstanding legacy in the sport.

The Alabama Gang

While Allison personified the term ‘racing driver’, his contributions to NASCAR transcended the numbers. What he is often always fondly remembered for is being the founding member of the ‘Alabama Gang’.

Not only did this showcase his capabilities as a leading light in the world of stock car racing but also etched him in the hearts of the fans as a profoundly relatable racing hero. The Alabama Gang was a cohort of racing drivers from Hueytown, Alabama — the birthplace of Short Track racing.

One of the most infamous moments for the Alabama Gang was also an incident that is credited for making NASCAR the fan-favorite sport it is today. During the 1979 Daytona 500, Allison’s brother, Donnie saw himself wrecked on the final lap after coming together with Cale Yarborough, with whom he was fighting for the win.

The Alabama Gang wasn’t going to sit by idle. Then ensued a brawl — witnessed by everybody on live television — where emergency support staff had to pull both, Donnie and Bobby off Yarborough.

The first victory

Allison is the fifth-most winningest driver in the history of NASCAR. He amassed a whopping 85 premier class wins but as they say, every legend has its own start. For Allison, the Oxford Plains (Maine) Speedway in 1966 was just that.

Representing Chevrolet, Allison had a simple task at hand. The iconic brand had been deprived of wins since the 1963 season. That said, Allison drove a commanding race, taking the chequered flag first — scoring his maiden NASCAR win after a 100-mile romp.

Solidifying the Allison bloodline

Bobby Allison had made winning the Dayton 500 his bread and butter. The iconic racing driver had won the coveted event three times throughout his career. But his final Daytona win would go down as one of the most iconic days in the history of the sport.

Father-son duos have competed in NASCAR before. But none have achieved the kind of stoic success that would not only define the legacy of an event but also their bloodline. Bobby and Davey Allison did that at the 1988 Daytona 500.

1988 #Daytona500Winner Bobby Allison beat his son Davey to win the 1988 Daytona 500. It was Bobby Allison’s third Daytona 500 win, and his final Winston Cup victory.#AlabamaGang pic.twitter.com/aM9jHhML8C — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) January 13, 2021

The 1988 edition of the iconic race was Allison Sr.’s final hurray at Daytona. But it was made even more special after he finished just two car lengths ahead of second-placed Davey. No father-son duo have managed this feat at Daytona before or ever since.

The Championship

Allison tasted championship success once in his career — during the 1983 season — when the competition was covered in Winston’s iconic livery. En route to his title-winning campaign, Allison won six races.

By the end of the season, there was never really any doubt that Allison deserved the accolades that season. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that he beat the likes of Darrell Waltrip and Bill Elliot to the crown.

Allison was rightfully inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011. And while he may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on forever. NASCAR owes a lot to Bobby Allison and his career is an ode to why motor racing fans love this sport.

Thank You, Bobby.