When Austin Dillon Ran At Least Three Races in 2025 With a Broken Rib—A True Display of Driver Grit

The 2025 Cup Series season concluded on the fourth of November at the Phoenix Raceway with Kyle Larson lifting the championship trophy. There had been several incredible stories of bravery and thrill over the 36 races that led to that ultimate moment. A notable one among them all was that of Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon and his broken rib.

Dillon secured his first and only win of the year at the Richmond Raceway after posting four top-10 finishes throughout the season. Nothing controversial like his win at the track in 2024, the victory catapulted him from 28th in the driver standings into the playoffs. It was only in the post-race interview did he revealed to the world under what tough circumstances he had achieved the feat.

He said, “I don’t like to talk about it, but I fell off a ladder pulling my bow case off, getting ready for hunting season. Fell on top of the bow case. It knocked the breath out of me. I knew it was pretty bad. Went ahead and raced Iowa. I got it X-rayed. The seventh one on my right (side) is broken. I’ve been racing with it. It’s been pretty painful. I raced at Watkins Glen, Iowa, then here.”

At Iowa, he put together a performance that landed him in 10th place. The following week at Watkins Glen, he finished in 15th place. Now, what’s impressive is that all these tracks demand heavy braking from drivers and put immense pressure on their chests. The fact that he held himself together and got through it shows the strong mental resilience that he has built up.

The biggest reason behind Dillon’s mentality

Since 2022, Dillon has been serving the role of a general manager at the Carolina Cowboys, which is a professional bull riding team. He credited the time spent with this team for enhancing his strength. He said, “I love working with them. I’ve learned a lot about people in general. Those guys are one tough customer, all those Cowboys. I think it makes me tougher.”

“If I would have complained about my rib before now, the Cowboys would have been like, That’s nothing. Get over it. Move on.” Dillon had led 107 of the 400 laps that were raced at the Richmond Raceway. A personal record for the driver put him in the playoffs’ Round of 16. He would go on to finish the season 15th in the driver standings.