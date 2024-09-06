“Need To Hear It Now”: Mark Martin Teases NASCAR Fraternity With Former Driver’s Diverse Music Taste

Aug. 14, 2011 – Watkins Glen, New York, U.S – Mark Martin, driver of the (5) GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, walks through the crowd as he signs autographs for fans before driver introductions for the Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at The Glen in Watkins Glen, NY. The race was postponed due to rain. Motorsports 2011- Aug 14 – NASCAR Motorsport USA Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at The Glen – ZUMAq44

65-year-old Mark Martin is a big fan of rap music. The NASCAR Hall of Famer gained much traction on social media back in April when he revealed that he has been an avid listener of Gucci Mane’s work for over two decades. The racing fandom loved that one of the old guards was into this genre and celebrated him for it. Months later, on Friday, he decided to play around with his followers on X.

Advertisement

He put up a post that read, “I was thinking about posting my song of the day but I’m afraid it might be too hard for some of you. I think I will just keep it to myself. It’s hard to find people who appreciate my diverse music taste.” People went berserk in his comment box requesting him to draw the curtains with the promise that they’d love his choice.

None were sure that his pick would be a Gucci Mane song since Martin listens to a variety of music. He spoke about his different tastes to Fox Sports in May, “I always had a really diverse liking of different kinds of music. Grew up around truck stops, restaurants, and stuff. There was always country music playing when I was a kid. But in 2002, it was chronic. Blaring. From there on, I was sucked into Dr. Dre.”

Furthermore, he had also just last month made a cameo appearance on Gucci Mane’s latest release, GOAT. The collaboration featured the racing icon on the album’s introductory track. He even expressed his joy on X by writing, “I may not have ever won a Cup Championship BUT I made on GOAT @gucci1017⁩ song.” So, it was only natural that fans were dying to know what his song of the day was.

Mark Martin reveals his song of the day after causing fan frenzy

Veteran reporter Jeff Gluck was among those interested in Martin’s tease. He asked, “Can you just DM all of us who want to hear it?” Another fan wrote, “Ok I NEED to hear it now.” With more following along the lines, one assured Martin saying, “Please post it, sir. some of us have enough swag to handle it.” Yet another follower felt wild enough to take a guess, “Rich homie quan mark? I feel like it could be lifestyle”

Can you just DM all of us who want to hear it? — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 5, 2024

Upon further nudging with messages like, “Let it rip brother”, the icon eventually submitted to all the requests. The song that he had in mind was C-Bo – 187 featuring WC – Orca. He shared the YouTube link to the music video on his handle and wrote, “Play it loud. Most of my favorites have a common theme.”

Contrary to his fears, his comment box is once again being filled with comments of positivity and appreciation. Martin may have never won a Cup Series championship. But he is certainly proving himself to be the people’s champion even so long after retirement.