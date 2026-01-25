“Needs to Go on the Ballot”: Dale Jarrett Makes Passionate Hall of Fame Case for Two NASCAR Legends

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 inductees took to the stage earlier this week, with the likes of Kurt Busch, Harry Grant, and Ray Hendrick all achieving immortality. But as always, one of the most intriguing questions that echoed across the venue was who would be the next in line to them.

While some might consider it a bit too early to already be talking about this, Dale Jarrett does not. With the clarity of a well-thought-out answer, he suggested two names that he believes should be up there one day.

They are Jeff Burton and Jimmy Makar. His reasoning for backing the two was as solid as their stellar Cup Series records. Jarrett said on the ceremony night, “I lobbied hard for Jeff Burton the last two years for everything he has done for the sport.

“You look at all the sports, and not everybody is the superstar Jeff Burton was. He was a star and still is to this day.”

Burton is a Southern 500 winner and a two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner. He was also named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023. He has been nominated for induction into the Hall of Fame multiple times in recent years and is still awaiting his chance to get on that stage.

Jimmy Makar, Jarrett’s second choice, unfortunately has not even made it to the ballot yet. Makar was an influential figure in the Joe Gibbs Racing garage and served as the team’s engine in its earliest days.

Makar served as a crew chief for Rusty Wallace, Bobby Labonte, and Jarrett throughout his racing career. His most significant accomplishments include winning the 1993 Daytona 500 with Jarrett and securing the 2000 Cup Series championship with Labonte. Notably, his wife, Patty, is the sister of Jarrett, making him the former driver’s brother-in-law.

He said, “One name I want on the ballot is — not because he is my brother-in-law — but because Jimmy Makar started and ran Joe Gibbs Racing for over 30 years. He made every decision that was there for the longest time. Hired all the people, did the books, did everything there was to do.”

He believes that while the team definitely couldn’t have survived without the financial support of Gibbs, it was Makar who made things work on the ground-level and poised the team for sustained growth. Even now, after he has retired, Makar still goes to team meetings and helps people with his wisdom. This commitment, Jarrett feels, makes him deserving to be on the hall.