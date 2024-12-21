mobile app bar

How a Rick Hendrick Call Paved the Way for Tony Stewart’s “Once in a Lifetime Opportunity” to Become a NASCAR Team Owner

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Nationwide Series driver Tony Stewart celebrates as car owner Rick Hendrick looks on following the Camping World 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 14, 2009; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Nationwide Series driver Tony Stewart celebrates as car owner Rick Hendrick looks on following the Camping World 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tony Stewart’s legacy in NASCAR started as a driver and championship winner at Joe Gibbs Racing. Despite achieving what most drivers aspire to in their careers such as a two-time Cup Series champion status and being renowned as one of the fiercest racers in the field, an opportunity from Rick Hendrick changed that scenario forever.

Looking back at his transition from just a driver in the series to a team owner, the now 53-year-old NHRA racer elaborated on how Hendrick Motorsports’ owner planted the ownership bug in Stewart. In an interview from 2014, Stewart described how it was Rick Hendrick who metaphorically laid the foundation for the team that fans know in today’s day and age as Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Rick Hendrick gave me a call one day and said, ‘I think I have a unique opportunity you might be interested in’ and he went over all the details of what Gene (Haas, part owner of the SHR team) was offering,” remembered Stewart.

“I wasn’t really looking to leave Joe Gibbs Racing, was happy there. But this was an opportunity that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something different, to be able to go and be a Joe Gibbs, be a Rick Hendrick, and be a part of the ownership side,” he added.

Going from merely a driver to a team owner in NASCAR certainly came with its trials and tribulations, and Stewart wasn’t immune to them either. “What have I done? Have I made the right decision? Am I going to regret this down the road?” were his thoughts when he announced his own team’s existence to the world.

What followed was an all-star team that kicked off its four-car operation with a star-studded driver cast that included Stewart himself alongside Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, and Danica Patrick. Stewart went on to win the Cup Series title as an owner-operator in 2011 with the team, followed by Harvick achieving the same feat in 2014.

Looking back, it was one phone call from a certain Rick Hendrick that changed Stewart’s mind about being an owner in the sport, a decision that made him a four-time champion, two as a driver, one as a driver-owner, and another one as just an owner in NASCAR.

Despite the dream run the organization went on during its younger days, SHR stands as a chapter in the history books as the team shut shop at the end of the 2024 season. With Tony Stewart’s post-NASCAR career and the team’s general lack of performance of late, Stewart and Gene Haas decided to part ways.

The 2025 season will now see the team rebranded as a Haas Factory Team, with Cole Custer piloting their #41 entry in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these