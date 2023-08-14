“Nervousness Will Start to Creep In”: Kyle Larson’s Admission After First Step Toward Double Duty Next Year

Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson sit in the Arrow McLaren pit box Thursday, May 18, 2023, during the third day of practice for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson has a massive undertaking come next season. He will become the first driver since Kurt Busch to race the doubleheader with the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. While we still have a year before that happens, Larson’s paint scheme for the scheduled races was unveiled during the Indiana weekend.

Following the reveal, Larson mentioned how he felt that the nervousness for the major event will slowly start to creep in as the event gets closer. He also expressed his excitement to be able to race at the crown jewel event, marking his open-wheel racing debut among other things.

Kyle Larson talks about his Indy 500 run next year after car unveiling



Considering that he would have to race in the Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day as the Indy 500, there are bound to be some jitters for the Hendrick driver.

During the media session, Larson said, “Obviously, I’m extremely excited, but at the same time, I’m so busy racing and trying to take care of my family that I haven’t — like it hasn’t really set in yet that it’s truly a reality. When you have days like today and you unveil the car, all those little steps, it definitely makes it seem more real.”

“But I’m sure once things slow down in the off-season and I have a lot of time to sit around and think about the upcoming season is when it’s really going to hit. I’m sure that’s when all the nervousness will start to creep in, but as well as the excitement.”

“I look forward to prepping even more. I definitely, obviously, look forward to October and getting to do the rookie orientation, I have thought about that a little bit, so I am nervous when I do think about that. But I think once I get in the car, a lot of those nerves will hopefully go away after a few laps, and it will feel like home, just like all the other race cars I drive.”

Before Kyle Larson, Jeff Gordon could have raced at the Indy 500



The Indy 500 is one of the three races in the Triple Crown of motorsports, the other two being 24 hours of Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix. Come next season, Larson would be able to achieve his dreams of racing at one of the Triple Crown events.

However, before him, another Hendrick Motorsports driver could have competed in the Indy 500. The driver in question was Jeff Gordon.

Despite not being able to fulfill his dream, the legendary HMS driver once mentioned that his dreams were “fulfilled, so many of my goals through NASCAR racing in Indianapolis, winning the Brickyard 400.” Even though Gordan really never raced in the Indy 500, he did get a taste of it, with the NASCAR race at the Brickyard eventually.