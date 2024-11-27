mobile app bar

“Never Gonna Be Easy”: Todd Gilliland on Filling Michael McDowell’s Shoes at FRM After Latest Move

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland (38) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Aug 10, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland (38) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Todd Gilliland, who inked a multi-year contract extension with Front Row Motorsports in June, will have to go through some changes in the 2025 season. Since his move to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, Gilliland has been behind the wheel of the #38 Ford Mustang. Next season, however, he will switch to the organization’s #34 Ford Mustang, previously driven by his teammate Michael McDowell.

Discussing the transition and the challenge of stepping into McDowell’s shoes — a driver who has clinched two major races including the Daytona 500 in 2021 — Gilliland shared his thoughts on SiriusXM NASCAR:

“It’s easy to say I’d love to fill those shoes. I don’t know that any one person is going to be able to fill Michael’s shoes… I think the culture has changed so much over the last 5 to 10 years at Front Row Motorsports. It’s going to be easy, but at the same time, it’s never gonna be easy.”

Gilliland also commended his crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, saying that he is an exceptional leader who drives progress in the shop. Yet, the new #34 driver acknowledged that it will take a broader team effort after McDowell parts ways with the team, stating, “It’s really hard to pinpoint on one person, but we’ve got a lot of really good people that I think are going to be able to step up and carry that weight.”

He expressed admiration for his former teammate, Michael McDowell, calling him a great guy and an excellent teammate. Meanwhile, McDowell is set to join Spire Motorsports, aiming to spend his remaining years in the sport in a more competitive position.

When Gilliland said he takes superspeedway lessons from McDowell

Gilliland has demonstrated a knack for superspeedway racing and mastering the draft early in his Cup Series career. The whole Front Row Motorsports team has consistently shown prowess on drafting tracks.

Gilliland has also sought guidance from his former teammate Michael McDowell, and his father, David Gilliland, on how to endure and strategically position himself for a strong finish in these demanding races.

Saying that he takes advice from McDowell, Gilliland shared, “Michael is probably the main point of advice whether it’s any race track… As far as superspeedways, we’ve really been working on, probably last year and a half, taking care of each other out there…”

“If someone’s in trouble, letting them back in line, trying to stick together… And it’s funny, sometimes it works out better than others, but it’s just good to have that game plan, at least.”

This season at Talladega Superspeedway, Gilliland secured a P8 finish, and at Indianapolis Speedway, he crossed the line in P6 place. While he has yet to claim a victory, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him win at a superspeedway race next season, given his growing expertise on the tracks.

