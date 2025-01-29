“Never Lose Confidence in Yourself”: Kyle Busch’s Energy Matched By Fans Ahead of Historic Bowman Gray Visit

Following a challenging season without victories in the NASCAR Cup Series last year, Kyle Busch is preparing for a comeback at the upcoming Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend. The RCR driver has been working on his skills during the off-season by competing in midget and dirt races, aiming for a strong performance this season.

He recently expressed his enthusiasm on social media by posting a photo of himself in his firesuit, captioned, “It’s race week. Who’s ready for the Madhouse??” Even his fans showed the same excitement, eager to see ‘Rowdy’ Busch reclaim his place in the winner’s circle.

One fan rallied behind him, declaring, “You gonna have to give them the rough and rowdy this year man. So close last year. Lets go!” Another wrote, “To the GOAT. I think all of ROWDY NATION IS READY.”

Responding to his post, a fan expressed, “I’m ready for you to show up and show out! This is our year!! #RowdyNation.” Another fervent supporter added, “I am! Ready to watch you to never lose confidence in yourself and go out and win races! Good luck in 2025! #RowdyNation proud!!”

It’s race week.🤘🏻 Who’s ready for the Madhouse?? pic.twitter.com/ACJKXv1uCq — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) January 27, 2025

The Clash at Daytona has undergone various transformations, with recent iterations spotlighted under the lights of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Nonetheless, Kyle has distinguished himself in this event, clinching victories twice since his debut in 2004.

His first Clash win came during the 2012 Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway, nine years after his Cup debut. That race saw him reaching the podium alongside legends Tony Stewart and Marcos Ambrose. Busch’s skills were displayed again during the 2021 Busch Clash. At that time, he was still at the helm of the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

When Busch embraced the challenges of Bowman Gray Stadium

Earlier in March of 2024, following NASCAR’s acquisition of Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which included a long-term lease to manage Bowman Gray Stadium, speculation began to mount about the short track joining the NASCAR circuit. Busch was quick to express his enthusiasm for the challenge.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass, the Richard Childress Racing driver candidly admitted that while he hadn’t seen many good races at the track — recalling only the highlight reels filled with clashes and confrontations — he was nonetheless excited. Despite that, he noted, “We are in the entertainment business. The more calamity and chaos we can have, the better. So, sign us up!”

With the old-school charm of short tracks making a comeback in the modern racing calendar, despite the mixed performances of the Next Gen cars on these tracks, it will be captivating to see who takes the checkered flag in the season’s opening spectacle.