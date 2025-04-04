NFL Quarterback Takes Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Court Over Iconic #8 Trademark as NASCAR’s Legal Troubles Continue

Jul 20, 2024; Hampton, VA, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. waits next to his during qualifying for the 16th Annual Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It’s getting to the point in NASCAR where appearing in court is becoming almost as frequent as appearing in victory lane.

The latest court case of note involves NASCAR Hall of Famer and broadcast analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is being sued by NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson over the use of #8, which Earnhardt is attempting to legally trademark.

Earnhardt previously used #8 on his race car before moving to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 and switching to #88. Earnhardt’s stepmother and widow of the late Dale Earnhardt, Teresa Earnhardt, previously owned the rights to #8 before she agreed to sell those rights to Dale Jr. in May 2024.

Earnhardt initially has plans to use the number in Late Model races that his team, JR Motorsports, will take part in. There’s no word on whether Earnhardt will attempt to bring that number back to the NASCAR Cup ranks, as his organization currently does not field any cars in that series.

In his lawsuit, Jackson, a quarterback for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, claims he already owns trademark registrations for “ERA 8” and “ERA 8 by Lamar Jackson”, which covers a range of goods including clothing, duffel bags, sport bags, and athletic gear.

Earnhardt’s trademark application is reportedly seeking protection for apparel and toy products, including popular die-cast cars. Jackson’s legal team claims consumers may be confused about which goods belong to Earnhardt or Jackson.

Jackson claims in his lawsuit that he is widely associated with the #8 for both his reputation as a player in the NFL as well as the branding of his merchandise. Jackson claims Earnhardt’s trademark application could falsely imply a connection between the two athletes and infringe on Jackson’s established rights.

Jackson’s suit also claims prospective purchasers of products linked to Earnhardt could cause confusion with products and services linked to Jackson.

The lawsuit will now go before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, which likely will have the final say on whether Earnhardt’s application, particularly for the #8 logo to be used on race cars, will be approved or not.

However, it’s likely a trial would not be held until at least mid-2026, which could allow both sides to reach an out-of-court settlement first.

Earnhardt isn’t the only athletic great that Jackson is suing

Jackson currently has a similar lawsuit against NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who sought a trademark for the word “EIGHT” last year. That case remains mired in litigation, with a court case likely if agreements on settlement and discovery discussions cannot be reached.

Although it is not part of the Earnhardt vs. Jackson suit, NASCAR itself is locked into a contentious legal battle with two NASCAR Cup teams, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports, which are both challenging NASCAR’s charter system.