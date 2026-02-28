Amy Earnhardt Just Gave Away Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Hilarious “Addiction and Sickness”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors have been very close friends for a long time now. One of the activities they enjoy doing together is playing College Football on Xbox. While it seems like a harmless hobby on the outside, the level of involvement they have with it is absolutely crazy. Dale Jr.’s wife, Amy, shone a strong light on the same recently.

The couple was on the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast when Amy narrated the story of how her husband got caught with an illegal device in his backpack while they were on a cruise. Dale Jr. had carried an orange-and-black backpack with him during the security check to board their ship, as the couple embarked on a vacation. For some reason, the bag got flagged by the customs officer.

The officer had asked Dale Jr. if he had some kind of medical device in his carry-on. But as it turns out, it was an Xbox S, which Majors had given him the idea to purchase so that they could continue playing even on vacation, on the cruise itself! Dale Jr., being the gaming aficionado he is, thought that it made complete sense to do so and take one with him.

The one person who was left the most clueless about all this is Amy. She couldn’t quite comprehend why the game couldn’t wait for a single weekend of vacation. She said, “It’s a sickness. It’s an addiction and a sickness. It is. If you can’t even go on vacation without taking video games, then are you actually on vacation?”

Dale Jr. defended himself by pointing out that there were nearly 30 other people in his league waiting for him and Majors to advance it. They had all supposedly asked him why they had to wait until he was done with his vacation. Anyhow, he and Majors had still found a way to play while they were on the cruise and kept their game going.

He continued, “I had the Xbox in the bag, and the guy’s like, ‘Is this a medical device?’ And I’m like, ‘Come on, man. You’re 24 years old. You know an Xbox when you see one.’ He thought it was a defibrillator or something like that. I was like, insulted cuz I’m like 51. I don’t need a medical device.”

Amy teased him that the officer’s assumption was valid, considering his gray beard and the massive size of his backpack. Dale Jr. has often spoken about the passion he has for video games on multiple platforms. But this right here is a whole other level of addiction. Fortunately for him, Amy sees the humor in it all.