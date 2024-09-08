“No Wonder Tony Stewart Wanted Out”: Frustrations Evident as Denny Hamlin & NASCAR Fail to Reach Charter Agreement Yet Again

Tensions amongst teams have been high with NASCAR’s new charter agreement, especially when it comes to 23XI Racing. The Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin-owned team after displaying continued disappointment with the governing body’s new terms on several occasions has refused to agree to the same altogether.

Team owner Hamlin’s comments as well as 23XI investor and Jordan’s financial advisor Curtis Polk wearing a sign on his back at Darlington last weekend against the anti-disparagement clause in the new agreement is an example of the same disappointment.

According to Hamlin, the clause is one of the many reasons 23XI hasn’t yet signed the deal. He called it a “threat” since it gave NASCAR the right to take away a team’s charter if any of its members spoke harshly against the organizers.

The ordeal has also affected the team’s internal matters, one of which is Bubba Wallace’s contract situation which will soon run out. Even if both parties are willing to sign a new deal, it is not possible until the charter agreement is dealt with.

.@23XIRacing confirms that it did not sign @NASCAR's charter offer last night. pic.twitter.com/eRjNGFKNBA — Adam Stern (@A_S12) September 7, 2024

According to Hamlin, NASCAR has also played a part in how the mood around the complete situation has developed. No one from the organizers was present during the post-race festivities after the Southern 500 to present Tyler Reddick’s regular-season championship trophy.

For a competition as big as the Cup Series, such behavior can easily be perceived as petty. “You know, certainly, pretty disappointed to not see anyone from NASCAR present Tyler his trophy. That was a little disappointing,” he said.

There’s still a long way to go before the 2025 season gets underway and 23XI Racing will have to work something out with NASCAR if they want to compete in the Cup Series next season.

Fans react as 23XI refuses to shake hands with NASCAR

Race fans for once took Hamlin’s side on social media with the ongoing charter debate. “The France family is holding NASCAR back from progressing. They can’t get out of their own way to grow a sport they profit from in every aspect. Short-sightedness kills everything. No wonder Tony Stewart wanted out,” one user wrote on X.

“You didn’t see George Washington getting strong armed by the Redcoats,” quipped another, speaking in favor of the governing body.

“I see a LARGE conflict of interest here. JGR signed the agreement while 23XI has not. I wonder what the conversations behind closed doors are like,” one user expressed while pointing out Joe Gibbs Racing’s conflicting stance on the same issue, a team which offers technical assistance to 23XI Racing throughout the year.

One fan suggested that this was just a tactic the team employed to run down Bubba Wallace’s contract. “This is actually a great way to get Wallace out of the 23 without catching too much heat and put a good driver in it,” they wrote.

“That is what happens when you try and play basketball with a stock car. As well as letting outsiders into the sport, who think that they know better,” another fan wrote, pointing blame at co-owner Michael Jordan‘s professional sporting roots. It remains to be seen when a clearer picture emerges from what is an ever-developing story.