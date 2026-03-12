‘Nobody Wants to Air Their Dirty Laundry’: Brad Keselowski Gets Candid on Initially Avoiding Netflix’s Full Speed

Netflix loves sports documentaries, and considering how big of a hit F1’s Drive to Survive was an how it helped the sport grow worldwide, NASCAR could not be ignored. But when Full Speed it first aired in 2023, not many teams and drivers were welcoming of it.

They did not appreciate the idea of a camera crew following them around at all times and delving into their personal affairs. But time has made many more receptive. Among those who have embraced learned to embrace the show over time was Brad Keselowski.

The RFK Racing co-owner was one of the main protagonists in Season 3, released earlier this month. An 86-minute episode followed his journey through the 2026 Daytona 500.

Ahead of the upcoming race at Las Vegas, Keselowski was asked by the press why he chose to be a part of it despite his earlier reluctance. He answered, “I don’t really know if I’d say we were hesitant. I would say the whole industry was hesitant.

“I don’t know if I would say RFK was more or less hesitant than anyone else, but there’s a vulnerability to being recorded all the time. There are moments when we all have unflattering moments. Nobody really wants to air their own dirty laundry. There’s a balance in that,” Keselowski added.

What also matters is that drivers become comfortable with the camera crew and the production team. Only then will they fully open up and be their natural selves without constantly feeling watched. Keselowski is all in on filming content that gives fans a glimpse into their lives and keeps them entertained. But at the same time, he does not want to get caught doing anything embarrassing.

How good is the third edition of Full Speed?

As opposed to the first and second seasons of Full Speed, the third season featured just a single episode that covered the 2026 Daytona 500 alone. It was released on March 5 and focused on four drivers: Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Connor Zilisch, and Noah Gragson.

Tyler Reddick wasn’t supposed to be one of the main characters, but he was featured prominently considering his success in the race.

Keselowski, for one, has been thoroughly impressed with the work Amazon has done. He said, “Amazon has done a phenomenal job of showcasing the sport in a positive light while still being true. They deserve a lot of credit for that.” The Great American Race draws a crowd of more than 100,000 and features a highly strategic race at great speed.

Full Speed appears to have done a fantastic job at encapsulating that in an episode that runs less than an hour and a half.