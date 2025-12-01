NASCAR Driver Justin Haley First Met His Now Wife Through an Instagram DM—All Sparked by a $30 Bet

NASCAR Cup Series winner Justin Haley and his wife, Haley, announced on social media in August 2025 that they are preparing to welcome their first child in January 2026. While they now find themselves on the familiar path of expectant parents, their relationship hardly began in ordinary fashion. Instead, a simple bet set the wheels in motion long before either imagined it would lead to marriage in November 2023.

Haley admitted she knew little about racing back then. She attended a Cup race with her family and joined her father and brother in a casual wager, choosing three drivers to pull for. When Justin Haley’s name came across the pre-race introductions, she noted he was her age and had already won the Xfinity race the previous day. She immediately asked to switch one of her picks to him.

Justin didn’t win that race, but he finished inside the top ten, better than any of the choices her father and brother had made, leaving her up $30. Weeks later, curiosity got the best of her, and she looked him up, found his Instagram, and sent him a message, half joking, thanking him for helping her win the bet. Justin also replied with a lighthearted, “I’m so happy I could contribute.”

That exchange sparked a casual friendship. They texted and called, though neither treated it as anything serious. A few months later, Haley had a wedding to attend in Minnesota, with a layover scheduled in Charlotte. She told Justin, jokingly, that she would be in town for only 45 minutes. He didn’t respond with anything that suggested a meeting.

Then the weather intervened. On her flight to Florida, a major storm forced her plane to circle, and Justin noticed she wouldn’t make her connection. It was close to midnight.

When she landed in Charlotte and turned on her phone, she found a message from him saying, “Hey, if this like really freaks you out, like let me know and I can like call you an Uber or something. I didn’t want you in a foreign city like that you don’t know. So, I’m at the airport.” Haley’s response was a mere, “Okay.”

That late-night gesture, unplanned, genuine, and rooted in concern, became the moment their relationship truly began. From that night at Charlotte Douglas International Airport onward, their story took shape.

It’s why the city still carries meaning for them. A casual bet, a storm, and an airport pickup quietly built the foundation for the life they’re now expanding as they prepare to welcome their first child.