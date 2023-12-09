“Sorry Denny”: Brad Keselowski Hilariously Weighs In on Future of Denny Hamlin’s Most Recurring NASCAR Offense

There are many things Denny Hamlin is known for, within and outside NASCAR being one of the most successful drivers of his time and perhaps all time. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is also known for his unfiltered takes, his un-minced words, and his unapologetic persona. But there’s one other thing that Hamlin is known for.

And that is speeding penalties.

Over the years, Hamlin has become notorious for getting speeding penalties. In the last season alone, he was penalized four times by NASCAR for this offense. And if his peers are to be believed, Hamlin being penalized for speeding offenses could be a regular fixture in NASCAR for years to come.

In a recent video posted on NASCAR’s official social media handle, several drivers were asked about what the next 75 years hold for the sport regarding a variety of subjects, one of which was Hamlin getting speeding penalties.

As soon as this question was posed to Ross Chastain, the Trackhouse driver tried to contain his laughter, something Brad Keselowski couldn’t do as he laughed out loud, asking, “Who put you up to this one?”

“If he is doing it right then yes, sorry Denny,” Keselowski added, post which Corey LaJoie hilariously said, “Clear it’s just not NASCAR where Denny doesn’t get speeding penalties.”

And after all of this came Hamlin’s own take on this subject as he simply said, “I am unjustly characterized as this.”

A speeding penalty may have contributed to Denny Hamlin exiting playoffs in 2023

For the second season in a row, Denny Hamlin’s title hopes and a season-long of work came undone at Martinsville. This time around, it was Ryan Blaney who made it into the final 4 at Hamlin’s expense.

After his elimination, Hamlin singled out the one moment at Homestead that turned out to be something that sealed their fate.

But true as it may be, it was a major moment. And margins in any sport, especially at that level and during that part of the year, are very slim. So it’s very possible that apart from that major moment in Miami, there were also some minor moments too.

And one of those could be his speeding penalty at Talladega earlier that month, a race that he could’ve won if not for that penalty, which meant he found himself a lap down with a big task of recovery.

Of course, Hamlin’s #11 made a brilliant recovery in the race as he finished in 4th place, later updated to 3rd. But one wonders what Hamlin’s fate could’ve been had it not been for that penalty at Talladega.