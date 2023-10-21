“Not at the Level”: Denny Hamlin Admits Inferiority to Kyle Larson in This Aspect

Ahead of this Sunday’s playoff race at Homestead Miami, a big talking point has been how a handful of drivers can get the most out of the racetrack by choosing to run the high line. But is Denny Hamlin part of that rare few as well?

Advertisement

The answer is no. At least not as per Hamlin himself.

This is because when the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was asked to rate himself when it comes to running the high line compared to someone like Kyle Larson, Hamlin pointed to his inferiority in that regard against someone like the Hendrick ace. Having said that, Hamlin did make some interesting comments on what or if there are things that set Larson apart from the rest.

Advertisement

Denny Hamlin admits he’s not as good as Kyle Larson regarding the high line

During the press conference on Saturday, Hamlin was asked whether he puts himself in the same category as Kyle Larson when it comes to running the high line. In his response, Hamlin pointed to the few wins he’s had on racetracks where one runs the wall but claimed he isn’t supremely talented when it comes to that.

“I think I’m better than average, but not at the level that Kyle (Larson) and those guys are. They’re willing to take a level of risk than I am,” Hamlin said. “It depends on the scenario as well. When you’re going down to the end of the race and need some spots, you’re willing to push it a little bit more.”

The veteran reasoned that he just manages to risk things “a little differently,” and that he is not willing to fight for that little extra inch to make a small bit of lap time. “If I can gain that somewhere else, I’ll do that,” he added.

Hamlin explains what sets Kyle Larson apart

With the last few days Kyle Larson has had, it’s only natural that everyone’s wondering what makes Yung Money so good at what he does. This same question was posed in front of Hamlin as well.

Advertisement

However, instead of giving an account or a list of the things that set Larson apart, Hamlin chose to limit his response to just one factor. “Other than willing to take a few more risks, not really. I haven’t noticed anything out of the ordinary,” he said of Larson.

“There are some very minor things here and there, but nothing I’ll share publicly.”

Hamlin emphasized that there’s nothing that “jumps off the page” about Larson’s talent, that it’s just a couple of really small things.