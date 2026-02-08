mobile app bar

Natalie Decker Reveals What Makes Daytona Run Possible After Becoming A Mother

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Aug 25, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker (53) on pit road prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Natalie Decker returned to racing last August, just six months after becoming a mother, when she competed for DGM Racing in partnership with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports at Daytona. She qualified for the race based on owner points, starting 38th on the grid. Over the course of the event, she worked her way through the field to finish 22nd, gaining 16 positions by the checkered flag. Now, she is gearing up for another Daytona appearance scheduled for next weekend.

Decker appeared on “Wake Up America” on Wednesday, where she spoke about racing again at the iconic speedway, managing the responsibilities of motherhood alongside competition, and her partnership with Dickinson Brands.

When asked about how she managed to return to racing within a short window after giving birth, Decker credited the people around her. “Well, the big thing is truly, I have such a good support system,” she said.

“It really does take a village to raise a child, and I have my parents helping me, my husband. We work together as a family in racing. And same thing with Levi. There’s just so much support and love, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Daytona has played a big role in Decker’s career, and past results show her comfort at the venue. In the NASCAR Truck Series, she has made three starts at the track. Across those appearances, she recorded one top-five finish and one top-20 result. Her experience at Daytona also extends to the Xfinity Series. In four starts to date, she logged a top-20 finish during the 2024 season.

Speaking about her connection to the superspeedway, Decker said, “Yes. It’s my favorite track. I love Daytona. It was the first race I did back when I was 6 months postpartum, and now it will be my second race back after having Levi. So, it’s so much fun. The drafting, the high-speed, all of it. I’m just so excited. It’s really one of my favorites.”

Now, Decker is preparing for another return at Daytona, which will fall on the same day as Valentine’s Day. She confirmed via Instagram that she will compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season opener at Daytona.

The announcement included a video featuring Decker alongside her son, Levi, with her husband, Derek Lemke, revealing that TMS Dickinson’s will back her effort in the February 14 race. So, although the 28-year-old has devoted time to family life since becoming a mother, she plans to continue being involved in the sport.

