“Not Gonna Say It’s Impossible”: Martin Truex Jr. Not Ruling Out Historic NASCAR Achievement

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off the first of the three races in the round of eight. After that, the championship four drivers would head out to battle it out at Phoenix for the title.

Meanwhile, at the moment the playoff standings indicate a possibility of a Toyota versus Chevy battle if everything goes well. But there is a chance for four Toyota-powered cars to enter the finale later in November. Both Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are already within the cutline, but 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and JGR’s Christopher Bell can also get in the mix if their races go better than the HMS’ William Byron and Kyle Larson.

Ahead of the race at Vegas, the regular season champion Truex Jr. was asked by the press during a media interaction if there was a realistic possibility of having all Toyota-powered teams in the championship four.

Martin Truex Jr doesn’t rule out the possibility of an all-Toyota championship four-race

Subsequently, the JGR driver mentioned, “I mean, it’ll be difficult for sure. I wouldn’t say impossible. You know, four great teams, you know, great drivers with competition stiff so just focus on getting ours in there.”

The prospect of having all Toyota-powered cars at the season finale is not really a far-fetched dream. Although the competition would remain stiff amongst everyone in the next three races.

Throughout the playoffs, Reddick has shown his skills on the race track and proved himself to be able to race at the front of the pack as well as challenge for the lead. Similarly, Christopher Bell might also be able to do the same. But considering how well HMS’s Willaim Byron has raced so far, things could get hard, but not impossible.

Christopher Bell echoes Truex Jr’s thoughts on getting all four Toyota cars at Phoenix



In a separate press conference, Christopher Bell, who starts from pole for Sunday’s race was asked about Toyota’s advantage with four of its cars in the Round of 8.

The JGR driver, who is currently below the cutline, responded, “I don’t think it really matters with the style of racing we’ve got coming up at Vegas, Miami, and Martinsville. But William (Bryon) – I think Denny (Hamlin) and Martin (Truex) have good points – but William has a lot of points. It is going to be tough to get all four of them in the final four, but hopefully, we can do our best and get as many as we can in.”

In a nutshell, it would not be correct to rule out the possibility of having all Toyota cars at Phoenix, but it is too early to comment on such speculations, until and unless a race or two has concluded in this round. That would bring about a clearer picture of the final outcome. But it is definitely impressive to see three JGR cars and one 23XI Racing car in the foray for the possibility of making a Toyota-centric championship finale.