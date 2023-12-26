History of Hooters in NASCAR as a Sponsor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 15: Chase Elliott, 9 Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hooters pose with Hooters girls prior to the running of the 28th annual Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on August 15, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, IN Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: AUG 15 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series – Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Icon2108141243200

The last ten years have witnessed several longtime sponsors, including a few notable ones like Kodak and Mars Inc., stepping down the stage of NASCAR. Nevertheless, one brand stands out as a major sponsor for the sport since the 90s. And that is none other than Hooters.

One of the most memorable years of the Hooters-NASCAR partnership dates back to the 1992 Cup Series season, when this famous fast food chain shook hands with Alan Kulwicki, driving the #7 Ford. During that season, Kulwicki earned five decisive points by leading the most laps (103) at the Hooters 500.

Those five points were enough for the 1992 Winston Cup championship to fall into Kulwicki’s court. Despite finishing second to Elliott, Kulwicki took home the titular win wearing the unmistakable orange and white Hooters firesuit as he rode the Thunderbird to the victory lane.

However, Kulwicki met with a horrendous plane crash just the following year that killed him, three Hooters executives, and a few members of the crew. Following the strategy, the brand remained in the sport till 2003 supporting some other drivers every once in a while.

Several years later, during the 2016 Southern 500, NASCAR stalwart Greg Biffle drove the number 16 Roush Fenway Ford Fusion with a Hooters sponsorship. With several drives revealing their paint schemes for this crown jewel race, Biffle’s iconic orange and white scheme was arguably the most eye-catching one.

Hooters returns to NASCAR with Chase Elliott

Hooters made a proper comeback to NASCAR with Chase Elliott and the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team in 2017 with a two-race primary sponsorship that would extend to 2019 with a third race. Needless to say, Hooters was elated to be able to tie up with someone of Elliott’s fame in NASCAR.

Interestingly back in 2022 the HMS driver and Hooters partnered up and launched the Chase Elliott chicken tenders, a virtual restaurant that has nearly 200 outlets throughout the country. Besides their famous eponymous appetizer, they also serve various delicacies like boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, and buffalo chicken salads, exclusively on DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

Now with the upcoming 2024 Cup Series season, Hooters is set to return for three races with Elliott. The new paint scheme will feature orange details on a black backdrop and will make its debut at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Thereafter, the Hooters-themed car will be seen at Texas Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway.